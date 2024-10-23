GO2 For Lung Cancer To Present Awards To Partners Who Have Gone Above And Beyond To Confront Lung Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

19th Annual“Simply the Best” Gala will be held on November 2

- GO2 for Lung Cancer President and CEO Laurie AmbroseWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) will honor Novocure at its 19th annual“Simply the Best” Gala on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.Novocure will receive the 2024“GO2 Excellence Award in Advancing Innovative Precision Medicine” for its leadership in developing novel cancer therapy approaches to treat people diagnosed with lung cancer.“We are deeply honored to be recognized by GO2 for our commitment to advancing treatment options for lung cancer. The mission that drives our work at Novocure is to extend survival in aggressive forms of cancers and we recognize that many people living with lung cancer still need treatment options,” said Frank Leonard, EVP and president, Novocure Oncology.“We are proud to partner with GO2 in supporting lung cancer patients and their families, and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts developing treatment for this disease until there is a cure."Lung cancer is the single largest cancer killer . It claims more lives than breast, ovarian, and prostate cancers combined. More than 230,000 people will learn they have lung cancer this year, and 20% of those never smoked. The number of young women being diagnosed with lung cancer with no known risk factors is also increasing. Yet, if caught early, lung cancer is often treatable and even curable.GO2 has a long history of providing one-on-one assistance, supportive connections, treatment information, and finding the best care close to home. It is also the place to go to learn about the latest research that increases survivorship.“We are grateful to be able to honor Novocure with this award. The organization goes above and beyond to improve the lives of people with lung cancer,” said GO2 for Lung Cancer President and CEO Laurie Ambrose.“We recognize Novocure's commitment to the needs of the lung cancer community and, through their groundbreaking treatments, are helping to increase survivorship.”For more information on GO2 for Lung Cancer, visit go2.# # #ABOUT GO2 FOR LUNG CANCERGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

Vicki Bendure

Bendure Communications, Inc.

+1 202-374-9259

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.