Pudgy Penguins Continues Retail Growth With Launch Of Pudgy Toys At Walgreens Stores

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Pudgy Penguins' Pudgy Toys are now available in 2,000

Walgreens locations across the U.S.

The

Walgreens collection will feature four collectible "Plush Buddies," including a Walgreens exclusive plush Since launching in 2023, Pudgy Toys have sold over 1 million units, generating more than $13 million in retail sales both and in-stores.

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudgy Penguins , the IP and brand-development company known for bringing beloved digital collectibles to life, today announced that its Pudgy Toys line is now available in 2,000 Walgreens locations nationwide. This launch represents a key milestone in the brand's continued expansion into major U.S. retailers, further solidifying its presence in the physical toy market and extending its mission to spread good vibes and joy.

2,000 Walgreens locations in the U.S. will offer four collectible Pudgy Toys, including a Walgreens exclusive plush (above).

Continue Reading

Aiming to transform the world with a dose of positivity, Pudgy Toys, made by PMI Kids' World, are meticulously crafted plushies and collectibles that are not just toys, but companions that embody the spirit of playfulness. The Walgreens collection will include four collectible "Plush Buddies," each an 8-inch soft plush toy that brings Pudgy Penguins' signature charm to life. Among the plushies is a special edition exclusive to Walgreens: a Pudgy character sporting a white beanie and pink hoodie, available only in stores.

"Our launch at Walgreens marks a significant step in bringing the Pudgy Penguins universe to even more consumers nationwide," said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. "We're thrilled to continue expanding our presence in the retail space, allowing fans of all ages to connect with our characters in a new, tangible way. Pudgy Penguins has always been about making a positive impact on people's lives, and it's this connection that has brought us to where we are today-building a brand that brings joy, spreads good vibes, and resonates with fans across the globe."

Launched in 2023, Pudgy Toys have quickly become a favorite among consumers, selling over 1 million units and generating more than $13 million in retail sales both online and in physical stores.

The brand has also garnered industry recognition, winning the NAPPA (National Parenting Product) Awards as "Best Toy" and the 2023 Retail Innovator Awards . Following successful partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, where Pudgy Toys debuted in 2,000 locations before expanding to more than 3,000, and Target, the brand's entry into Walgreens stores underscores its popularity and ongoing mission to bridge the gap between digital and physical collectibles.

Each Pudgy Toy comes with a QR code that unlocks traits and exclusive collectibles in Pudgy World , an online, open-world game powered by the Layer 2 blockchain, zkSync Era . Inside Pudgy World, players can explore and customize their digital penguin characters, complete engaging story-driven quests, and connect with a global community of fans. This integration offers a seamless blend of physical and digital experiences, further enriching the connection between the Pudgy Penguins brand and its growing audience.

Pudgy Penguins first gained recognition in the Web3 space as a series of digital collectibles that captured the hearts of a global community. The brand has since amassed 1.6M Instagram followers and 484K TikTok followers, with videos regularly hitting millions of views. Their GIPHY page has garnered an astonishing 28.9 billion views. Through digital channels and viral initiatives like Pudgy Kindness -a campaign that extends the brand's mission of spreading compassion by amplifying people who embody authenticity through social media-Pudgy Penguins has cultivated a community centered around empathy, kindness, and meaningful connections. By fostering kindness and empowering those with the same ethos, Pudgy Kindness not only amplifies the brand's mission but also showcases the impact that kindness can have on social media.

Transforming into a multifaceted IP powerhouse where entertainment meets heartwarming characters, Pudgy Penguins has leveraged its digital heritage to create products that resonate with mainstream consumers. The introduction of Pudgy Toys to major online retailers and brick-and-mortar retailers around the world like Walgreens has been a cornerstone of this strategy, turning the charming digital characters into toys that a community of fans can enjoy in their everyday lives, while spreading positivity worldwide.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading IP in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. They are committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3, and beyond. Visit to learn more.

Instagram & X : @pudgypenguins

YouTube : @pudgypenguinsofficial

Media Contact

[email protected]



SOURCE Pudgy Penguins

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED