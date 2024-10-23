Azerbaijani President Meets With President Of New Development Bank In Kazan
10/23/2024 3:11:42 PM
Azernews reports.
On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met with Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development
Bank established by BRICS member states, in Kazan,
Azernews reports.
Highlighting Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, Dilma Rousseff
expressed her happiness at the opportunity to attend this event.
She noted that climate finance is a priority for international
financial institutions and emphasized the significance of COP29,
which will be held in Baku from this perspective.
During the conversation, the sides explored cooperation
opportunities of mutual interest.
