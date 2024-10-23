JFEX WINTER 2024 Invites F&B Leaders To Three Days Of Opportunity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Japan International Food & Beverage (JFEX) WINTER, Asia's premier event for international food and beverage (F&B), returns to Makuhari Messe from November 27 to November 29, 2024. Organised by RX Japan, JFEX WINTER offers an unparalleled for key decision-makers across the to engage in three days of impactful networking, trade, and business opportunities.



Building on the success of its summer edition, which attracted over 15,000 visitors and more than 300 local and international exhibitors alongside concurrent show“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR, JFEX WINTER is set to once again bring together the best of the Japanese and Asian F&B markets, building connections that drive the industry forward.



Exclusive Networking and Business Opportunities



One of the highlights of JFEX WINTER is its dedicated appointment making system, designed to streamline networking and maximise productivity. Visitors can explore the event's product listings ahead of time, select exhibitors within their specific interests, and book meetings in advance. This ensures that all participants-whether buyers or sellers-can engage in meaningful, targeted discussions during the event, enhancing the potential for fruitful business partnerships. Exhibitors will prioritise attendees with pre-scheduled appointments, allowing for a smooth and efficient experience for everyone involved.



Savour Global Flavours Under One Roof



JFEX WINTER offers attendees the chance to sample a wide array of international food and beverages, ranging from fresh and processed foods to drinks of all kinds. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste, compare, and source top-quality products from leading manufacturers and suppliers in 20 countries all around the world.



JFEX WINTER provides the perfect setting to discover high-quality food and beverage solutions for attendees looking to expand their product offerings. Plus, this also serves as the perfect opportunity to search for new partners that can help the business grow.



New Additional Sub Shows



JFEX WINTER will continue its successful sub-shows-JFEX FOOD, JFEX WINE & SPIRITS, and JFEX PREMIUM-tailored to meet the diverse needs of F&B professionals. These sub-shows focus on processed foods, wines, spirits, and high-end F&B products, making them ideal for buyers seeking partnerships with manufacturers and distributors.



This winter edition, JFEX is expanding with new sub-shows to meet the evolving demands of the industry. JFEX FRESH will showcase agricultural products, seafood, and livestock from around the world, targeting buyers from retail, food service, and wholesale sectors. JFEX NEXT will present the latest in food innovation, including plant-based foods, alternative proteins, and sustainable packaging solutions, while JFEX INBOUND will spotlight high-quality Japanese products such as fine sake, seasonings, and cookware, perfect for international buyers seeking to tap into Japan's rich culinary heritage.



These sub-shows are designed to align with the changing trends and preferences in the F&B sector, ensuring that visitors have access to both popular and niche products that can give their businesses a competitive edge.



Don't Miss Joining the Winter Edition



JFEX WINTER is set to make waves again this November. This is a must-attend event for anyone in the F&B industry looking to discover the latest products that will change the trajectory of their businesses. Here, they can gain entrepreneurial and industry insights and network with industry leaders in food manufacturing, craft drinking companies, and other enterprises. With three full days of active business dealings, knowledge exchange, and networking, visitors will surely have the chance to take their F&B businesses to the next level.



Beyond relishing a diverse selection of exquisite foods and refreshing drinks from around the globe, participants can engage in rich networking, trade, and business opportunities, all in one remarkable gathering.



To stay updated with the latest about the show, check the JFEX website at





