USA Pickleball Announces Partnership With Emerge As Official Accidental Injury Insurance Provider

Health and safety hub launched for USA Pickleball members

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- USA Pickleball (USAP), the National Governing Body for the in the U.S., is excited to announce Emerge Insurance Services (Emerge) as the official accidental injury provider offering USAP members affordable accidental injury insurance with 24/7 coverage, on and off the court.

USA Pickleball members can access the Emerge Essentials & Safety Hub featuring pickleball safety tips aimed at minimizing risk and maximizing court time via usapickleball/emerge.

"USA Pickleball is excited to enhance our partnership with Emerge to offer our members a valuable resource and access to the health and safety hub on our website," said Jose Moreno, Chief Marketing Officer of USA Pickleball. "As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, USA Pickleball is committed to keeping people injury-free and in the game; this partnership with Emerge reflects that commitment."

Emerge and USAP are partnering to provide members with financial protection in the event of an unexpected injury. Members also receive a 25% additional benefit for injuries incurred during organized sports activities, which includes USA Pickleball-sanctioned events and local league play.

"At Emerge, we believe that everyone should have access to affordable and comprehensive financial protection," said Wes Thompson, Founder and Principal of Emerge. "Our partnership with USA Pickleball allows us to provide a valuable service to a community that is passionate about their sport and deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are protected."

Emerge's innovative digital platform makes it easy to understand, select and purchase accident insurance policies online in 10-minutes or less. With policies starting at less than $1 per day, Emerge offers affordable, budget-friendly, coverage.

Emerge closes the gap between where insurance leaves off and out-of-pocket costs begin. Accidental injury insurance pays cash benefits directly to the policyholder in the event of a covered accidental injury. These benefits can be used to cover any expenses, regardless of other insurance coverage.

USA Pickleball members can learn more about Emerge's accidental injury insurance, get a personalized quote and protect themselves with coverage by visiting the health and safety hub at usapickleball/emerge.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About Emerge

Emerge offers a convenient digital platform that simplifies the process of understanding, selecting, and buying accident insurance. With a focus on affordability, accessibility, and customer experience, Emerge is committed to providing individuals with the financial protection they need to play with peace of mind.



