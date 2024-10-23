Visit Zehnder’S Of Frankenmuth For Events & Activities November Through New Years Eve

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zehnder's of Frankenmuth, the 1,500-seat family restaurant located in Frankenmuth MI, is gearing up for more than a dozen fun events, how-to classes, Motown inspired lunch and dinner shows, Thanksgiving-to-go meals, visits with Santa, a Spanish wine dinner and a New Year's celebration at Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark. Only 90 miles north of Detroit, it is Michigan's favorite destination for the entire family.

“Frankenmuth offers a perfect holiday experience, and we are ready to welcome guests of all ages,” said Zehnder's chairman and CEO Al Zehnder.“Zehnder's has become a special part of visitor traditions; we look forward to welcoming everyone for good food, entertainment and shopping.”

Holiday How-To Activities November 5-7 – Register Now

You don't have to be a certified chef to participate in how-to classes. Our culinary staff guides each class with step-by-step instructions and hands-on learning. From baked treats including French macarons and strudels, savory recipes like quiche and stuffed chicken breast, to building a gingerbread house. Take home your creations.

Classes are $55 to $65. Register and get more information at .

Thanksgiving-To-Go – Order now

Treat the family to a Zehnder's feast at home with the popular To-Go dinner that serves eight to ten guests. Menu offers a 20 lb. Whole Roasted Tom Turkey or 20 lb. Hickory Smoked Ham plus all the delicious trimmings including pumpkin pie.

$309 including tax per dinner. Due to restricted oven space, a limited number of orders per hour will be taken. All orders must be received by 12 noon on Monday, November 25, 2024. All orders on Thanksgiving Day will be delivered to your car curbside between 11 am and 4:45 pm. The weights of the Whole Roasted Turkey and Hickory Smoked Ham are average, pre-cooked weights. Pies and homemade goods are available at Zehnder's Bakery. Call (989) 652-0450 or order online at . Click here to download a flyer .

Tap Room Spanish Wine Dinner – Thursday, November 7

Sit back and savor a five-course dinner prepared by Zehnder's culinary professionals with wine from Great Lakes Wine & Spirits . Cocktails start at 5:30 pm and dinner is served at 6:00 pm. Mexican Chocolate Lava Cake is the finale after enjoying sumptuous courses including seared Duck Breast with Chimichurri.

Cost is $110 per person, tax and gratuity included. Call (989) 652-0450 for reservations and more information, or go to .

The Prolifics Motown Christmas Lunch & Dinner Shows - December 3 & 4

For more than 30 years, The Prolifics have delighted audiences with their outstanding tribute to the Motown legends. The music, the moves and the audience interaction make for a memorable entertaining experience.

Lunch shows: $58 per person; Dinner shows $69 per person; includes meal, tax, tip, and entertainment. Reservations required; call (989) 652-0450 for reservations and additional information, or book online at .

Breakfast with Santa December 7 at Zehnder's of Frankenmuth

Santa and his helpers will be ready to greet youngsters for a special breakfast buffet on December 7. Enjoy festive flavors, enchanting stories and even a small gift from Santa himself. Cost is $25 per person, CHILDREN UNDER 3 ARE FREE; minimum of one adult ticket purchase is required Call (989) 652-0450 for menu and questions, or book online at .

Lunch with Santa December 7 at Zehnder's of Frankenmuth

Cost is $25 per person, CHILDREN UNDER 3 ARE FREE. Minimum of one adult ticket purchase is required. Call (989) 652-0450 for menu and questions, or book online at .

Lunch with Santa December 14 at Zehnder's Splash Village & Waterpark

Cost is $25 per person, CHILDREN UNDER 3 ARE FREE. Minimum of one adult ticket purchase is required. Call (989) 652-0450 for menu and questions, or book online at .

Zehnder's Holiday Breakfast Tea December 14

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with a variety of teas and take home your own holiday teacup and saucer. Cost is $68 per person, tax and tip included. Reservations required, Call (989) 652-0450 for menu and questions, or book online at .

New Year's Celebration at Zehnder's Splash Village & Waterpark

December 31,2024 – January 2, 2025

Enjoy deluxe overnight accommodations including a lavish dinner buffet, music and dancing, face painting, table magic and magic show, party favors, fireworks (weather permitting), midnight toast, breakfast buffet and an in-room gift. Two-night minimum stay and reservations required. Call (844) 288-1484 or book online, .

The Bavarian-themed town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the State's top tourist destinations with more than three million visitors each year. In addition to its 1,500-seat restaurant, Zehnder's of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder's retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder's at , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings, and lodging.

