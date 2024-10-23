Spain's Hospitality And Culinary Icons Triumph At European Hotel Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Hyatt - Design Hotel of the Year 2024 - Photo Credit: D. Bottlaender

Hostal de la Gavina - Christian Kirschner - Photo Credit D. Bottlaender

Chef of Hotel Restaurant of the Year European Hotel Awards 2024 - Photo Credit D. Bottlaender

Spain's top hotels and leaders, including Hostal de la Gavina and Chef Paolo Casagrande, honored at the European Hotel Awards 2024 in Copenhagen.

- Michel Stalport, President of the European Hotel Awards 2024COPENHAGEN, FRANCE, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spain's leading hotels and culinary talents were celebrated at the prestigious European Hotel Awards 2024, hosted at the Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen. Four distinguished Spanish winners were recognized for their excellence, underscoring Spain's influential role in European luxury hospitality and gastronomy.Hostal de la Gavina: Iconic Hotel of the YearHostal de la Gavina, a luxury retreat on the Costa Brava, was named Iconic Hotel of the Year. Renowned for its timeless appeal and exquisite guest service, the hotel combines Mediterranean charm with a rich cultural history. This accolade reflects its legacy as a leading destination for sophisticated travelers seeking a blend of elegance and authenticity.Grand Hyatt Barcelona: Design Hotel of the YearGrand Hyatt Barcelona received the award for Design Hotel of the Year. This recognition highlights the hotel's innovative architecture and forward-thinking hospitality. As a modern landmark in the heart of Barcelona, Grand Hyatt's blend of cutting-edge design and luxurious comfort has set a new standard for urban hotels, making it a top choice for both business and leisure guests.Paolo Casagrande: Chef of Hotel Restaurant of the YearPaolo Casagrande, head chef of Lasarte Restaurant at Monument Hotel Barcelona, won Chef of Hotel Restaurant of the Year. Casagrande's ability to marry tradition with creativity has earned his restaurant three Michelin stars and widespread acclaim. His dedication to pushing the boundaries of Spanish cuisine has firmly established him as one of Europe's most celebrated chefs.Hector de la Rosa: Corporate F&B Manager of the YearHector de la Rosa was awarded Corporate F&B Manager of the Year, recognizing his exceptional leadership in managing food and beverage operations across luxury hotels. His strategic vision and commitment to delivering excellence have consistently elevated the guest dining experience, earning him a reputation as one of the industry's leading figures.These awards highlight Spain's ongoing dedication to excellence, reinforcing its position as a global leader in hospitality and culinary arts. Hostal de la Gavina, Grand Hyatt Barcelona, Paolo Casagrande, and Hector de la Rosa continue to elevate Spain's reputation on the world stage.

