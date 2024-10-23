(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bud Light and the will honor first responders and their families with local team activations, in-game scholarship presentations and content featuring real stories from scholarship recipients

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a century-long commitment to supporting the military and honoring those who serve our country, Anheuser-Busch is proud to continue its support of Folds of Honor as the organization's longest standing partner. Throughout Week 8 of the NFL season, leading up to National First Responders Day, Bud Light and its 27 NFL partner teams will unite to present donations to Folds of Honor scholarship recipients, honoring the families who sacrificed so much for the country and our communities.



Anheuser-Busch Continues Longstanding Commitment to Folds of Honor with Bud Light and NFL Ahead of National First Responders Day

Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor says, "Our longtime friends at Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have once again stepped forward to help Folds of Honor provide life-changing educational scholarships to American heroes. We are grateful too to the NFL for recognizing the importance of an education and doing something about it for the families of those who protect and serve our communities. These patriotic organizations are making a real and vital difference."

Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light, says "Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light are truly proud to continue this impactful relationship with Folds of Honor. Together with the NFL and its network of teams and communities nationwide, we stand firm in our commitment to supporting our local communities and honoring those who serve."

Throughout Week 8 of the NFL season, ahead of National First Responders Day on October 28, Bud Light and its 27 partner teams across the NFL will be recognizing first responders with scholarship presentations, digital signage takeovers, national media support and local activations.

Bud Light's continued support of Folds of Honor allows for a dedicated scholarship available exclusively for families of fallen or disabled first responders. To generate awareness of this important cause, Bud Light is rereleasing the "First Responders Fund," a :60 second film that tells the real story of a family impacted by a Folds of Honor scholarship. Families of fallen or disabled first responders can find more information at budlight/foldsofhonor.

"We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with Bud Light and Folds of Honor for a second season. The NFL extends sincere appreciation to all first responders for their selfless service and sacrifice and are honored to help raise awareness on valuable resources available for first responders and their families," said an NFL spokesperson.

Founding partner Anheuser-Busch along with its brands and wholesaler partners have donated $28 million to Folds of Honor over the past 14 years, including an additional $3 million this year. The funds have contributed to Folds of Honor's delivery of nearly 62,000 scholarships since the non-profit's founding. These educational scholarships benefit the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces and was expanded to support first responders' spouses and children in 2022.



