The AREA Welcomes Oakland University As A Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerating the use of augmented reality in the enterprise

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) today announced that Oakland University has joined the consortium. This membership will allow Oakland University to create a deep and open exchange of best practices and technological insights in immersive technology.

“AREA can help our Augmented Reality Center effectively promote AR to partners, assisting them in improving operational efficiency and creating long-term benefits,” says Khalid Mirza, Ph.D., founding director of the Oakland University Augmented Reality Center.

Joining AREA will also give Oakland University's augmented reality-engaged faculty greater capacity to make an impact through their research and scholarship and amplify their capacity to disseminate their work. Faculty can learn about other cutting-edge advances in the field and connect with potential collaborators and industry partners. Oakland University's association with AREA and its members elevates its recognition as an educational leader in the Augmented Reality ecosystem.

“Through these efforts, OU can be a regional leader in AR training and research,” says David A. Stone, Ph.D., vice president for research at Oakland University.“AREA membership can accelerate our momentum in these directions.”

“We're excited to have Oakland University as a member of the AREA,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director at the AREA.“We look forward to leveraging Oakland University's research, training, and experience with AR to further the development of immersive applications.”

About Oakland University

Oakland University is a doctoral, Carnegie Classification R2“High Research Activity” university located in Oakland and Macomb counties, Michigan. The main campus is located on 1,443 acres of scenic land in the Southeast Michigan cities of Rochester Hills and Auburn Hills. Oakland University offers bachelor's degrees, graduate degrees and certificate programs and is organized into the College of Arts and Sciences with a School of Music, Theatre and Dance, the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and the Schools of Business Administration, Education and Human Services, Engineering and Computer Science, Health Sciences, Nursing, and Honors College. The rich campus atmosphere is complete with residence halls, Greek life, Division I athletics and more than 300 student groups that lend to the total college experience. Learn more at

About the Oakland University Augmented Reality Center

The Augmented Reality Center (ARC) represents a partnership between the Oakland University School of Engineering and Computer Science, the College for Creative Studies, and various corporate collaborators. Its mission is to provide students and industry professionals with the specialized skills required to create impactful immersive technology applications. ARC achieves this through a range of initiatives, including workshops, seminars, projects, and a showcase lab, all designed to promote exploration, innovation, and the practical use of immersive technology in industrial settings. For more information, visit the ARC at ouarc.org.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group ® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni The AREA 978-855-0412 ...