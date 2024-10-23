OPPO x Venom: Unleash the Power of Reno12 Series in "The Last Dance"

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, October 23, 2024: OPPO is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the highly anticipated movie Venom: The Last Dance, which hits theaters on October 24th, 2024. This dynamic collaboration aims to unleash the power within, inviting customers to experience the extraordinary features of OPPO's latest smartphones, the Reno12 Series, inspired by the superhuman abilities of Venom.



A Perfect Symbiosis: OPPO Reno12 Series and Venom

The collaboration between OPPO's Reno12 Series and Venom represents a perfect fusion of power and innovation. Just as the symbiotic relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom creates an unstoppable force, the Reno12 Series empowers users with extraordinary capabilities that transform their daily experiences. This partnership celebrates the shared values of adaptability, strength, and pushing boundaries that both the Reno12 Series and Venom embody.



Unleashing Venom-like Power with OPPO Reno12 Series

Just as Venom possesses super strength, enhanced senses, durability, and shapeshifting abilities, the OPPO Reno12 Series is engineered with all-round features designed to empower users. These include:

• AI Eraser 2.0: OPPO's enhanced AI tool effortlessly removes unwanted objects from photos, mimicking Venom's shape-shifting abilities to deliver perfect results.

• All-Round Armour: Equipped with a high-strength alloy framework and toughened glass, the Reno12 Series offers durability, like Venom's protective armor. The phone's IP64 rating ensures resistance against splashes and dust, with Splash Touch keeping the screen responsive even when the users' hands are wet.

• AI LinkBoost: With Venom's enhanced senses in mind, OPPO's AI LinkBoost helps boost connectivity in even weak network environments such as crowd or parking lots.



Venomise Your Selfies

As part of this collaboration, OPPO launches an exclusive template inspired by Venom: The Last Dance, encouraging fans to unleash their inner Venom and "venomise" their selfies.



About Venom: The Last Dance

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.



Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu and Alanna Ubach. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.





