(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILDWOOD, Mo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movavi has just released the next big evolution of its editing software. Movavi Video Editor 25 is packed with innovative updates that enhance both usability and performance. Whether you have experience in editing videos or you're just a starter, this version promises to take your editing experience to new heights.

Introducing the All-New Movavi Video Editor 25: Key Updates

Movavi Video Editor is a comprehensive editing tool, built to combine multiple features into a streamlined interface. The latest update retains its familiar user-friendly design but adds more useful features, ensuring that users can easily produce high-quality content effortlessly.

Auto Subtitles

Movavi users have AI background removal, AI noise removal, and AI motion tracking. And it's not over yet!

One of the standout additions in this version is the Auto Subtitles feature, which completely automates the process of making subtitles. By analyzing the audio in your video, the software transcribes spoken words and automatically syncs them with the visuals.

This removes the hassle of manual subtitling. Nevertheless, you can still edit the text, size, font, and other settings according to your preference.

The feature also supports 13 different languages, including but not limited to English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, as well as auto detection.

Hover Preview of Effects

Instead of dragging effects onto the timeline to test how they look, the new addition to Movavi Video Editor 25 allows you to simply hover your mouse over transitions, filters, intro videos, etc. and get an instant preview.

This makes it faster to pick the perfect effect without interrupting your workflow. Though, you have to download a certain effect or sample video first, which is not a big deal anyway.

Skimming

What can be more time-consuming than trying to find a particular part of a long clip by scrubbing back and forth? Movavi Video Editor 25 solves this issue with the new hover feature.

You no longer need to click and drag the playhead across the timeline to find the necessary frames. Now, just hovering over the timeline gives you a quick preview of each section, making edits more efficient.

New Transitions, Filters, Stickers, and More

Effects, both free and premium, aid in creating truly engaging editing experiences. Each new version of Movavi Video Editor brings a variety of visual elements to play with. This one expands its library with a fresh set of effects too. And all of them are free to use.

Improved Performance

With performance improvements across the board, this version delivers faster exports and better overall stability. Whether you're editing complex projects or exporting large files, you'll get fewer interruptions and smoother operations.

If you would like to learn more about Movavi Video Editor or other Movavi products, head over to their website and check them out.

The same goes for troubleshooting, tutorials, and useful guides, like this one:

Movavi has a comprehensive knowledge base and a learning portal to assist you with any needs connected with video creation.

