Türkiye’s benchmark exchange surges 2.13 percent at Tuesday’s close

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, known as the BIST 100, concluded the trading session at 8,838.60 points, reflecting an increase of 2.13 percent compared to the previous close. The index opened the day at 8,709.81 points, gaining a total of 184.21 points from Monday’s closing figure. Throughout the day, the index recorded a low of 8,676.76 points and reached a high of 8,913.54 points, indicating significant volatility and trading activity.



By the end of the trading day, the performance of the index showed that 89 individual stocks rose in value, while only 10 experienced declines, demonstrating a predominantly positive market sentiment. The total transaction volume for the day reached an impressive 85 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.49 billion. The overall market capitalization of the index stood at 7.7 trillion liras, or about USD226.27 billion, reflecting the considerable size and influence of the Turkish equity market.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the USD/TRY was recorded at 34.2280 as of 6:35 PM local time (1515 GMT). The euro was trading at 37.0080 Turkish lira, while the British pound stood at 44.4425 TRY. These rates indicate the ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, which can impact investor sentiment and overall economic stability.



Additionally, the price of gold was set at USD2,742.10 per ounce, highlighting the precious metal's continued significance as a safe-haven asset amid global economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD75.60 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing dynamics of the energy market and its influence on the broader economy.

