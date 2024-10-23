Türkiye’s BIST 100 closes Monday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, known as the BIST 100, closed at 8,654.39 points, marking a notable decline of 1.58 percent from its previous closing value. The started the trading week on a higher note at 8,798.31 points but faced downward pressure throughout the day, ultimately losing 139.22 points compared to its last close on Friday. The fluctuations in the index were evident as it reached a daily low of 8,722.91 points and peaked at 8,807.85 during the session, highlighting the volatility in the market.



Throughout the trading day, 75 out of the total indexes experienced declines, indicating a bearish sentiment among investors, while only 25 managed to gain value. The overall transaction volume for the day was significant, reaching 61 billion Turkish liras, which translates to approximately USD1.8 billion. The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 index was reported at 7.57 trillion liras, roughly equivalent to USD221.6 billion, underscoring the scale of trading activity despite the market's downturn.



In the currency markets, the USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 34.2690 as of 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), reflecting the ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish lira's value. The EUR/TRY exchange rate stood at 37.1705, while the GBP/TRY rate was at 44.5525, further illustrating the pressures on the Turkish currency. In the commodities sector, the price of an ounce of gold reached USD2,724.90, indicating a strong demand for safe-haven assets amidst the prevailing market uncertainty. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices hovered around USD77 per barrel, reflecting the ongoing dynamics in the global energy markets.

