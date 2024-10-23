Mexico’S Agricultural Shift: A Return To 1980S Food Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled a bold agricultural plan that aims to reshape Mexico's food landscape by reviving government-run stores and promoting food sovereignty.



The initiative focuses on increasing domestic production of staple foods like beans and corn. The new plan resurrects the concept of government-operated stores, which were common four decades ago.



These establishments will stock basic food items, despite their historical reputation for limited offerings and basic infrastructure.

Focus on Traditional Staples

President Sheinbaum strongly advocates for traditional Mexican foods, particularly beans. "It's better to eat a bean taco than potato chips," she stated, emphasizing the nutritional value of traditional foods.



The government aims to boost bean production by 30% over six years. Agriculture Secretary Julio Berdegué announced plans to stabilize corn prices for farmers who produce tortilla corn.







This measure seeks to reduce tortilla prices by 10%, addressing recent price increases that have affected consumers nationwide. The government will support instant coffee production, which reaches 84% of Mexican households.



Similarly, the plan includes support for cocoa production, primarily targeting powdered chocolate for confectionery and chocolate milk rather than premium chocolate bars.



Current consumer behavior presents significant challenges to this initiative. Modern supermarkets dominate retail sales, while ground coffee consumption has surged alongside the proliferation of coffee shops.



Bean consumption has dropped dramatically from 16 kilograms annually in 1980 to just 7.7 kilograms per person today.



This agricultural strategy aligns with Sheinbaum 's broader vision, continuing the policies of her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.



The plan reflects a nostalgic view of 1970s Mexico, emphasizing state-run industries and traditional food distribution systems. Tortilla consumption has declined from 100 kilograms per capita in 2000 to approximately 75 kilograms in 2024.



Mexican chocolate production has also decreased significantly, falling from 50,000 tons in 2003 to 28,000 tons in 2022.

MENAFN23102024007421016031ID1108810431