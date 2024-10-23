Unlock Your Best Self: Must-Have Health Apps To Power You Through Dubai Fitness Challenge

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As the city transforms into a arena for 30 days from 26 October to 24 November, discover the apps to help hit your daily goals. From personal training to corporate challenges, find the perfect wellness app for your DFC journey



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 October 2024 – As the city once again takes a collective pledge to commit to 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) highlights the must-have apps that can help everyone hit their daily goals.



To support this month-long celebration of fitness and wellness – completely free for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities – DFC will feature essential health and fitness apps that can keep you motivated and on track. As the city transforms into a vibrant fitness arena, with an action-packed calendar filled with free fitness villages, community-led activities, and flagship events, check out these apps to help you achieve your 30x30 goals:



WHOOP

Unlock your body's full potential this DFC with WHOOP, a wearable health coach that monitors your body's physiology 24/7. The screenless, distraction-free wearable links to the WHOOP app which will show the impact your daily behaviours have on your recovery, sleep, training, and health, day after day. Offering detailed live updates on your health and fitness, WHOOP captures the biometrics shown to have the most meaningful impact on your health for the most comprehensive look at your body's key performance data. Understand your body like never before as you hit your 30x30 goals. DFC participants can sign up to a free one-month trial, with free device delivery within four days of registration.



Technogym App



Take your fitness journey to the next level with the Technogym app which is packed with more than 2,000 on-demand, trainer-led and self-guided workouts. Can't get to a class? No problem - train outdoors or at home and monitor your metrics. You can also join community challenges and leaderboards to challenge yourself further. The AI-powered Technogym Coach will keep you motivated with words of encouragement and a tailored plan which will adapt as you progress on your fitness journey. You can also enjoy meditation sessions as well as read up on the latest wellness tips and news. The Technogym app is also compatible with leading third-party apps and heart rate trackers. Try it out for free during DFC with a complimentary 60-day trial.



Alo Moves

The award-winning holistic wellness platform of global leisurewear brand, Alo Yoga, Alo Moves offers a personalised and on-demand approach to help everyone reach their health and wellness goals. With over 4,000 classes and guided programmes in mindfulness, movement, nutrition, and self-care, Alo Moves is always ready for a workout - making it easy to tick off your daily DFC workout. Whether you're a beginner looking to start a wellness journey or a pro wanting to increase your skill set, it's well worth a download. This DFC, users get a 30-day free trial and 30 percent discount on the annual membership. Monthly subscription is $12.99 USD (AED 47.7) per month and the annual subscription is $90.99 USD (AED 334.16) per year (including the 30% discount).



ASICS Runkeeper

The ASICS Runkeeper app is a must-have fitness tracking tool for all runners, walkers, and athletes eager to elevate your training this DFC. With GPS tracking for distance, pace, and routes, the app offers customisable workouts and personalised training plans to suit your goals. Enjoy motivating audio coaching with real-time stats and track your progress with detailed insights. The app also features a shoe mileage tracker and seamlessly integrates with wearables like Apple Watch and Garmin. During DFC, you can unlock a 90-day trial to the Runkeeper GoTM premium experience.



BetterMe

For businesses committed to supporting their teams during DFC, BetterMe For Business offers a corporate wellness programme tailored to cultivate a healthy, thriving workforce. This comprehensive service provides customised physical and mental health support, including quick office workouts, group Zoom workout sessions, a burnout prevention programme, and much more. Enhance team health and productivity with 30 percent off an annual subscription using promo code DFC30OFF. On an individual level, BetterMe: Health Coaching delivers a personal health journey with workout and nutrition plans, cognitive therapy, and more, all guided by real human coaches. Already aiding 150 million people globally, BetterMe can help you meet your 30x30 targets. The platform includes a diverse workout library, meal plans, and tracking tools for food and water intake. Sign up now for a free 30-day trial during DFC with the promo code DFC30, and start building healthier habits today.



Core Direction

Keep your personal free health coach in your pocket to support you on your journey to improved fitness, health and happiness. Core Direction sends daily health tip notifications to help create healthy habits and can also be connected to a heart rate tracker or wearable device and record active heart rate minutes and running and walking distances. As well as logging activity and sharing and managing attendance through your wellness calendar, you can also book city-wide events and activities listed by hundreds of supporting partners. This DFC, join the community and meet inspiring people through sport, fitness and wellness experiences and enjoy access to more than 800 educational and motivational videos, on demand. The app also tracks sleep and has a built in breathwork and meditation practice. During DFC, Core Direction is offering a 33 percent discount on three-month contracts,

which provides full access to all platform features with unlimited employee onboarding during 30x30.



Fitze

Turn every step into a reward this DFC with Fitze, the app which makes the simple act of walking more rewarding. By clocking up the steps, you can unlock exclusive rewards from over 100 top UAE brands. Join Fitze's step challenges for the chance to win prizes including electronics and home appliances, international trips and staycations. Challenge your friends and family, keep a tab on the highest steppers on the live leaderboard, and share your steps on your social feed to motivate your network to join the movement. There are daily draws during DFC, with half a million dirhams in giveaways up for grabs over the 30 days. During DFC, users can also benefit from discounted subscriptions and also join the Walk to Win a Car challenge and lucky draws for a chance to win a bonus salary of AED 10,000.



For corporates, Fitze's step challenges boost team spirit, wellness, and healthy competition - while unlocking mega rewards. Host private challenges or join the inter-corporate challenge with 200+ UAE companies for leaderboard glory. Real-time tracking, rankings, exclusive rewards and a comprehensive admin dashboard make workplace wellness fun and engaging!



Garmin Fitness Festival

For this year's DFC, Garmin introduces a comprehensive app designed for all fitness-smartwatch users. Whether you're a Garmin, Apple, or Google user in the UAE, this app invites you to participate in the exclusive DFC x Garmin Fitness Festival Challenge. Choose from a variety of activities including running, cycling, swimming, and step challenges - or take on them all! Track and share your progress directly through the app and continue to beat your previous achievements, extending your fitness journey beyond the 30-day event for a full three months. Join the challenge today for a chance to win exciting Garmin fitness gear and keep pushing your limits!



Happier

Happier is a meditation app designed to help you realise your potential and experience the full benefits of meditation with a flexible, personalised approach, and wisdom from some of the world's most insightful teachers. The app features a monthly check-in system, allowing you to set intentions across four goals: Taking A Break, Ebb, Flow, and Focused Flow. Progress is tracked against these goals, and the app generates a tailored content plan with AI-assisted recommendations, delivered in a mobile-friendly, scrollable format. A super tool to have during DFC, Happier supports your overall wellbeing by encouraging daily mindfulness sessions as part of a balanced, holistic approach to health and wellness. Happier is offering a free 30-day trial and 50% off an annual subscription during DFC.



HUAWEI Health App



Your go-to, integrated health and fitness companion. Whether you want to kick-start your fitness life, keep track of your health, or conveniently manage your smart wearable devices, HUAWEI Health App has it all. Keep your data private, or share it for tracking and motivating other users throughout the Challenge. The app is completely free to use and HUAWEI is extending discounts on selected smartwatches throughout DFC.



LVL Wellbeing

Find your online tribe and hit your DFC targets together with LVL, a comprehensive wellbeing platform with easy activity tracking through manual entry, wearable integration, and automatic logging of in-app workout sessions. Peer-to-peer engagement via global communities and competitive leaderboards between team members and their companies are all designed to boost motivation. With more than 600 diverse pieces of wellbeing content - including workouts, yoga, and stretching videos - LVL will help you on your way with built-in push notifications sending daily reminders to complete the 30x30 challenge. During 30x30, members get free access (usually USD $5 - AED 18.36 - per month), and businesses can register for a 14-day free trial.



Reebok Fitness

The Reebok Fitness App is the perfect companion for DFC. Whether you are an experienced athlete or just starting out, the app offers personalised workouts, real-time GPS and progress tracking, and exciting challenges to keep you motivated. It encourages you to commit to daily exercise, helping to build consistency in your fitness routine. With additional wellness and nutrition sections featuring healthy recipes and mindfulness exercises, the app supports both body and mind. Connect with friends and join a motivated community and start your life-long fitness journey this DFC. The app is free to DFC participants until the end of 2024, who can also avail discounted 2025 subscriptions.



STEPPI

Want to get your team members moving more? Give them a dose of positivity and set them on the right track to complete their daily goals - with a bit of friendly competition thrown in. We know that exercise boosts productivity, so sign up your team to STEPPI and set them off on a citywide step challenge, and get strolling to a healthier future this DFC. Reduced memberships starting at AED 3,950 for unlimited users make it even easier for organisations to enrol their team on the citywide leaderboard, while private challenges can be tailored for organisations based on requirements with packages starting at AED 5,950.



The Body Coach App by Joe Wicks

Global fitness star Joe Wicks is extending a free 30-day trial of his app which offers tailored workout and meals plans for all fitness levels to everyone taking part in DFC. Join challenges and weekly live workouts and enjoy access to an array of healthy recipes to keep you on your path to wellness. During 30x30, participants can enjoy free access to the app.



VIWELL

VIWELL is a comprehensive digital platform designed to improve employee wellbeing and engagement by providing real-time data and insights on workforce health. Companies can use this data to build wellbeing strategies to help boost company culture, employee wellbeing and productivity. So inspire your workforce and get them engaged with interactive tools like gamification, challenges, rewards, and personalised wellness plans covering physical, mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing. With features such as health tracking, stress management, professional development, and an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), VIWELL empowers employees to thrive throughout DFC and beyond​​. During DFC there is 45 percent off the subscription.



Wellbees

Wellbees harnesses the power of social connections to create vibrant communities where employees can connect with like-minded individuals, tackle meaningful challenges, and build healthy habits. The platform provides access to content across eight critical areas of wellbeing: intellectual, financial, social, environmental, physical, spiritual, emotional, and occupational. It also supports daily wellness goals, helping team members stay on track with their DFC journey. There's the chance to schedule one-on-one video sessions with dietitians, psychologists, and personal trainers and Wellbees' dedicated customer success teams work hand-in-hand with HR to ensure a seamless and supportive wellbeing experience. Subscriptions begin at $1,500 (AED 5,508.7).



Your Fitness Coach

Get ready to elevate your fitness journey with YFC, a free activity app that tracks your steps and calorie burn. Dive into exciting leaderboard challenges that you can customise for steps, calories, or total daily activity, adding a competitive edge to your workouts. Sync effortlessly with your fitness wearables through Apple Health or Health Connect and watch your progress soar. As you stay active, earn Y-coins - an in-app currency that unlocks amazing fitness-related purchases - for every achievement. Plus, explore membership subscriptions for exclusive gym access and prepare for an upcoming direct wearable integration for DFC. While the app is free, there is also a subscription option which also provides users with access to a network of gyms - and membership is discounted during DFC.

