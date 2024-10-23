Longines Global Champions Tour Of Rabat As Part Of Qatar-Morocco 2024 Years Of Culture Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rabat: The 2024 Longines Global Champions Tour concluded in Rabat, the capital of the Kingdom of Morocco.

H R H Princess Lalla Hasnaa; H E Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, President of Qatar's Racing and Equestrian Club; Fahad bin Khalifa Al Thani, representing the Years of Culture and the Director of the Office of the Chairperson of Qatar Museums; along with Jan Tops, President and Founder of the Longines Global Champions Tour; and Urs Schiendorfer, Longines Global Consultant for Equestrian Sport, presented the awards to the top three riders of the day.

This global championship is part of a series of events organized as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture spanning various cultural components, such as social development, cultural heritage, creative industries, and innovation.

Austrian rider Max Kühner won the 2024 Longines Global Champions Tour championship, securing first place with 254 points after 15 rounds. German rider Christian Kukuk took second place in this global event with 248 points, while German rider Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann came in third with 234 points.

Max Kühner expressed his deep emotion after winning the championship immediately following the first round of today's Grand Prix, saying:“I'm overwhelmed with emotions... Electric Blue fought in the arena - it seems like he knew this was for something special.”

Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, President of the Racing and Equestrian Club joined Jan Tops, Max, Christian and Janne in the post-event press conference, where he explained the partnership which supported bringing the Longines Global Champions Tour to life. He said,“The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture has been about creating lasting ties between our people through cultural exchanges. And that's exactly what this initiative was intended for when it launched in 2012 – to bring people from different cultures and walks of life together through shared experiences.”

With a strong bond existing between the two nations of Qatar and Morocco strengthened by the partnership, the Longines Global Champions Tour of Rabat brought the cultures together even further. He went on to add,“The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture has a lot of activities, but the horse has been selected because the legacy of horses is appreciated by both nations, and through this partnership, we were able to secure this wonderful event.

Hosting Longines here is special because it highlights the shared values between our countries – a love for tradition, a drive for excellence, and a commitment to building relationships beyond borders. Equestrian sports are at the heart of both our cultures, and this event gives us the chance to honour that heritage.”