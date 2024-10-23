DHG Properties Elevates Dubai's Real Estate Market with Swiss Precision and European Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- Atteline) * Swiss architecture and European craftsmanship give DHG Properties an edge over other developers

* Investors increasingly see world-class architecture in Dubai

* Dubai’s market recorded transactions worth AED17.528bn last week

* UAE has recently approved a trillion-dirham strategy to increase real estate transactions

* Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) reported an 8.35 per cent ROI, reflecting strong market performance



Dubai, UAE – 22 October 2024 DHG Properties, a Swiss real estate developer renowned for its legacy of over three decades, cites that Dubai’s thriving real estate market recorded AED17.528bn ($4.8bn) in total transactions and AED14.14bn ($3.9bn) in sales last week alone1. Capitalising on Dubai’s surging real estate market with its flagship development, DHG Properties’ Helvetia Residences, is designed with the meticulous precision of Swiss architecture and European craftsmanship. Helvetia Residences offers premium living experiences that caters to the rising demand for off-plan properties in the UAE.



In a significant boost to Dubai's real estate sector, the UAE government has recently approved a trillion-dirham real estate strategy aimed at increasing the value of property transactions to AED1 trillion ($272 billion) by 2033. This initiative seeks to increase real estate transactions by 70% and elevate the value of real estate schemes to AED 20 billion while contributing AED 73 billion to the emirate’s GDP over the next decade2. The strategy emphasizes enhancing development quality and transparency and leveraging AI and centralized data to forecast market trends. These reforms aim to attract further investment and improve the overall buying and selling experience for investors and residents alike.



Miloš Antić, Vice Chairman of DHG Holding & Founder of DHG Properties, stated: “Today’s real estate buyers are not just purchasing properties—they're investing in exceptional living experiences. This rising demand reflects an emphasis on quality and design, particularly with Swiss architecture, which has become a hallmark of excellence in the market. As the government’s new trillion-dirham strategy enhances transparency and quality, we anticipate even greater interest and growth in Dubai’s real estate sector. DHG Properties is proud to be part of this exciting evolution, responding to the market's appetite for superior developments.”



Committed to delivering projects that reflect Swiss standards, DHG Properties positions itself at the forefront of Dubai’s luxury real estate sector. With communities like Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) achieving impressive ROIs—7.44% in Q3 20243—demand for high-quality residences continues to rise, making DHG’s focus on long-term investment value even more relevant for discerning buyers.



-ENDS-



About DHG:

DHG Properties is a Swiss property developer with over 30 years of experience in the European market. Led by its Founder and Director, Blagoje Antić, DHG has now launched its inaugural project in Dubai. Through its introduction to the UAE market, the company is poised to replicate its success and bring its signature touch of excellence to the dynamic and thriving property market in the country.



For all media inquiries contact:

Dushane Solomon | Alain Selfani | Sarika Aidasani | Amjad Mkayed

Atteline

+971 58 532 6136 | +971 52 300 2006 | +971 50 612 7765 | +971 50 235 1814

Email: ...



MENAFN23102024006284014322ID1108809475