Alef Education Expands into KSA as Knowledge Towers School in Riyadh Adopts Its Education Solutions

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, October 21, 2024: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, highlighted the transformative power of AI-driven solutions in reshaping the education landscape at the first Learn KSA conference, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 6-7 October 2024. This participation underscores the company’s commitment to driving innovation in education while advancing its global expansion strategy within one of the most exciting education markets.



Alef Education’s participation at the Learn KSA conference highlights its commitment to equipping students with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals and its Human Capital Development Plan. Building on this vision, Alef Education signed a contract with Knowledge Towers School, a leading educational institution in Riyadh, to deliver personalised student learning experiences through AI-powered solutions. Alef Education’s Saudi Arabia based team is dedicated to building successful partnerships in the Kingdom, further strengthening and expanding its presence across the region.



The Learn KSA conference aimed to provide a platform that unites the world’s brightest minds in education, fostering collaboration and inspiring positive change. The inaugural event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one of the largest education markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. It brought together educators, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore innovative strategies to enhance educational outcomes through integrating advanced technologies.



The EdTech company also showcased its innovative solutions that leverage AI, machine learning, and big data to enhance personalised learning experiences during the two-day event. In addition, Alef Education unveiled Miqyas Al Dhad, an innovative data-driven framework designed to improve the literacy skills of Arabic speakers across the Arab world. This first-of-its-kind Arabic language measurement framework is a partnership between Alef Education and MetaMetrics®, the US-based developer of the renowned Lexile® Framework for Reading.



Chief Growth Officer Will Lock took part in two panel discussions as part of the company’s participation in the event. The first was entitled ‘Global Journey, Local Roots’, where he explored the integration of technology into education and how it equips students with essential skills, helping them thrive in an increasingly globalised world. The second dialogue, entitled ‘Does Artificial Intelligence Pass the Test? Assessment in the Age of AI’ explored how AI-powered solutions, including products developed by Alef Education, are transforming the assessment process by improving the accuracy of assessments, providing real-time feedback, and personalising learning experiences to better meet the needs of students and educators.



Will Lock said, “We are delighted to have participated in Learn KSA to foster dialogue on the future of education in the region. By showcasing innovative solutions and engaging in meaningful discussions at such events, we aim to inspire stakeholders to embrace digital tools that enhance classroom experiences and prepare learners for the challenges of tomorrow.”



Learn KSA also featured a workshop by Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Miqyas Al Dhad, entitled ‘Enhancing Arabic Literacy: A Data-Driven Framework for Educators and Policymakers – Miqyas Al Dhad.’ Eyad explained the development of the framework, potential future applications, and its ability to enhance Arabic literacy across the Arab world. This initiative aims to assist education leaders, policymakers, curriculum and assessment developers, teachers, and publishers make informed, data-driven decisions to improve Arabic literacy.







