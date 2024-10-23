Grand Hyatt Gurgaon Has Launched An Exquisite Collection Of Curated Diwali Hampers For This Festive Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, a premium luxury destination in the vibrant commercial hub of Delhi NCR, invites guests to indulge in an ultimate assortment of Diwali hampers available till 5th November.



The Grand Hyatt Gurgaon's Diwali hampers feature an extensive range of offerings, from international gourmet items to classic Indian sweets. Each element has been carefully selected to complement the festive mood, reflecting the hotel's understanding of both local traditions and global tastes. Tea connoisseurs will appreciate the curated blends, while health-conscious guests can enjoy the wellness-focused items. This Diwali, Grand Hyatt chefs' creations includes freshly baked cookies, savory bites, traditional sweets, and indulgent-flavored chocolates. Elegantly packaged, each hamper reflects Grand Hyatt's dedication to culinary excellence.



The Diwali offerings this year are truly spectacular, whether for personal gifting or corporate presentations. Among the various options, some are created in collaboration with renowned designers Shantanu and Nikhil, catering to different levels of indulgence. These hampers showcase a perfect blend of traditional festive spirit and contemporary culinary artistry.



With options starting at INR 2,995 plus taxes, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon offers something for every budget. For those seeking a unique gift, their bespoke assistance allows patrons to create a personalized hamper tailored to specific requirements. For large-scale gifting, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon provides attractive bulk purchase offers, assuring great value without compromising on the premium quality they are known for. The hotel goes beyond being a vendor, becoming a true partner in spreading festive joy, ensuring your gifting experience is smooth and memorable.





About Grand Hyatt Gurgaon



Located in the heart of Gurgaon, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is an upscale luxury destination and a gateway to the city's vibrant attractions, including the DLF Golf and Country Club, Qutub Minar, and Aravalli Biodiversity Park. Spanning 29 acres on Golf Course Road, the property is just 20 minutes from One Horizon Center and is conveniently close to popular spots like Galleria Market, Kingdom of Dreams, Sky Jumper, and various shopping malls. Seamlessly blending sophistication and modernity, the development integrates a high-street shopping center with an impressive office tower. Since its inception, the hotel has been dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for both business and leisure travelers, offering 442 elegantly designed rooms, a diverse array of dining options, and a wealth of amenities that ensure a retreat of remarkable luxury and comfort.



