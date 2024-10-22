The Investor Wave Not Over For Renewable Energy Stock Eco Wave Power (NASDAQ: WAVE)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including EV reports on trading and news for Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE ), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave company

The stock has made some big runs on its Taiwan news recently as reported October 14th; Eco Wave investors are seeing big gains in today's trading session as the stock trades at $8.40, up $1.80, gaining 27.27%. The stock had a day's high of $8.85 as of this report.

The stock has a 52 week range of $1.01 - $12.39...

On October 10th Eco Wave Power announced that following the signing of the agreement for the sale of the first wave energy generation unit to I-Ke International Ocean Energy Co. ("I-Ke"), a subsidiary of Lian Tat Company ("Lian Tat"), a leading maritime engineering company, the Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, Ms. Inna Braverman arrived for an official site visit to the planned installation site for Eco Wave Power's technology on the east coast of Taiwan.

Ms. Braverman was accompanied by representatives from I-Ke, among which Sung Chang Hung, Director of Business Development, Wang Chu Cheng, Site Manager and Mechanical Engineer, and Lee Yu Ting, Project Manager, who presented their installation plans and timeline.

During the site visit, Ms. Braverman also met with the representatives of the Port where the project is set to be installed, who conveyed their excitement about this landmark project.

As communicated earlier this month, I-Ke will be providing the full financing for the 100KW pilot project by buying a turnkey conversion unit from Eco Wave Power. Meaning that Eco Wave Power will sell to I-Ke the conversion unit for the 100KW wave energy power station, which shall include all the hydraulic and electric conversion parts, coupled with the smart control and automation system, while I-Ke will locally produce the floaters, hydraulic cylinders and all other components of the technology which are located on the seaside of the marine structure.

