Foreign Reserves In First 9 Months Exceed $20B - CBJ
10/22/2024 11:19:06 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - The total foreign reserves at the Central bank of Jordan (CBJ), including Gold and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), increased by $2.116 billion in the first nine months of 2024, bringing the total sum to $20.239 billion.
The amount is sufficient to cover the Kingdom's imports of goods and services for 8.1 months, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
According to data from the CBJ, the value of Jordan's gold reserves in the first nine months of 2024 reached JD4.164 billion.
