JAK Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: Delveinsight Estimates A Diverse Pipeline Comprising 50+ Companies Working In The Domain

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024

' JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2024 '

report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline JAK inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the JAK inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's JAK inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline JAK inhibitors.



Key JAK inhibitors companies such as Incyte Corporation, Celon Pharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma, Esker Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical and others are evaluating new JAK Inhibitors drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline JAK inhibitors such as Povorcitinib, CPL409116, ATI-2138, SDC 1802, AZD 4604, INCB-160058, Research programme: JAK2 inhibitors, Ritlecitinib, Momelotinib, DZD4205, ATI 2138, CPL 409116, Itacitinib, Ivarmacitinib, ESK 001, Repotrectinib, Rovadicitinib, and others are under different phases of JAK inhibitors clinical trials.

In October 2024, Pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib showed benefit in treating patients with JAK Inhibitor-Naïve Myelofibrosis significantly reduced splenomegaly, and improved anemia that has not been previously treated with Janus kinase inhibitors (JAKis).



In September 2024, Eli Lilly and Company and EVA Pharma announced that the companies have agreed to expand access to baricitinib to an estimated 20,000 people in 49 low- to middle-income countries in Africa by 2030.



In May 2024, Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., announced that it had received clearance for its Investigational New Drug application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase I clinical study of AJ1–11095, a first-in-class Type II JAK2 inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis.

In February 2024, Novartis announced that it intends to acquire MorphoSys. The acquisition, which was unanimously approved by the boards of both Novartis and MorphoSys, is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



In January 2024, NS Pharma received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the European Commission (EC) for NS-229, which is being developed to treat eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), a rare autoimmune disease. In December 2023, Sun Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has entered a licensing agreement with Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., the company announced in a regulatory filing. Under the agreement, Aclaris granted Sun Pharma exclusive rights under certain patents for the use of deuruxolitinib, Sun Pharma's JAK inhibitor, or other isotopic forms of ruxolitinib, to treat alopecia areata (AA) or androgenetic alopecia (AGA).



The JAK inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage JAK inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the JAK inhibitors clinical trial landscape.



JAK Inhibitors Overview

Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors are a class of medications designed to interfere with the activity of the Janus kinase family of enzymes, which play a crucial role in the signaling pathways of immune responses. These enzymes are key mediators in transmitting signals from cytokines and growth factors, which regulate blood cell production and immune system function. By blocking these signals, JAK inhibitors help to control the overactive immune response seen in several inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. They have shown significant efficacy in treating conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis, among others. The most common JAK inhibitors include tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib, which are administered orally.

Beyond their role in autoimmune diseases, JAK inhibitors are also being explored for use in treating certain cancers and myeloproliferative disorders, where abnormal JAK signaling contributes to uncontrolled cell growth. In diseases like myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, JAK inhibitors can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. However, there are potential side effects associated with their use, including increased susceptibility to infections, blood clots, and cardiovascular risks, given their impact on the immune system. As research continues, the therapeutic potential of JAK inhibitors is expanding, offering new hope for patients with difficult-to-treat conditions.

A snapshot of the Pipeline JAK Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report: