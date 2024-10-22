ATOMIC GOLF LAS VEGAS OFFERS A VENUE DESIGNED FOR GATHERINGS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atomic Provides Numerous Offerings for Special Events of Every Size

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atomic Golf Las Vegas is the destination for hosting any special event or holiday celebration, offering both fun and excitement. Spanning four levels and over 100,000 square feet, the venue is designed for both business and leisure, featuring engaging golf experiences and vibrant entertainment that cater to gatherings of all sizes.The facility features 101 hitting bays, each offering six different games powered by patented proprietary technology that provides an exciting experience along with detailed golf statistics. All hitting bays are complete with seating and clubs for guests' convenience and enjoyment.On the first floor, the Astrocade serves as a versatile event space, boasting more than 1,000 square feet of screens-ideal for watch parties and special occasions. The space can be transformed for corporate events, complete with a stage, ideal for guest speakers and panels. The first floor also offers the high technology Putting District which offers 6,000+ square feet of seating space along with eight semi-private putting areas. The Putting District is equipped with projection mapping technology, creating a unique putting experience.Located on the third floor, attendees can enjoy the Tap Room and Bar. Utilizing Bottoms Up technology, the Tap Room provides a unique self-serve experience where guests can select their beer and watch it fill from the bottom up. This venue is distinguished by its curated selection of 15 locally brewed beers, showcasing some of the best brews found throughout Downtown Las Vegas. This space comfortably accommodates up to 100 guests.Also on the third floor, guests can reserve meeting rooms spanning from 400-870 square feet, providing flexible setups for corporate meetings. Guests who are looking for a more private experience can reserve one of the Luxury Suites, complete with custom made LG screens that range from 110-135 inches located on the third and fourth floor of the venue. Finally, The Cosmic Lounge and Bar features 2,745 square feet of indoor nightlife space on the fourth floor. Guests can take advantage of state-of-the-art displays with fully customizable LED walls and floors.Located adjacent to the iconic The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower and directly south of the Las Vegas Arts District, Atomic Golf is easily accessible from Downtown Las Vegas and the Strip. Guests can learn more here:# # #About Atomic GolfAtomic Golf is Las Vegas' premier golf entertainment destination, combining next-generation golf technology, an engaging atmosphere, and immersive game play to create a fun, interactive, and energizing golf entertainment experience unlike any other. Sitting on 100,000 square feet, steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip, Atomic Golf boasts four distinct floors comprised of 103 digitally enhanced golfing bays with state-of-the-art golf technology and a collection of original games, designed specifically for Atomic Golf, that infuse golf play with an interactive style videogame; six full-service bars, each with their own unique menus and atmospheres; flexible meeting and special event space; luxury golfing suites featuring a VIP entrance and a private bar; the one-of-a-kind Putting District with eight digital putting bays utilizing high-tech projection mapping to create a modernized putting game experience; chef-curated menus with elevated food and beverage offerings; The Tap Room with Bottoms Up technology and a curated collection of locally-brewed beers; The Cosmic Lounge, a state-of-the-art nightlife ultra lounge; the Astrocade with wall-to-ceiling, high-definition LCD displays perfect for sports and entertainment viewing; and much more.Atomic Golf is located at 1850 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89104 next to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip and blossoming Las Vegas Arts District. For more information, please visit atomicgolf.About The STRAT Hotel, Casino & TowerThe STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower has introduced a full reinvention of the iconic property since Golden Entertainment, Inc. took ownership in late 2017. Located on the north Strip at the gateway to the Arts District at 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the hotel offers 2,427 guest rooms, including the newly remodeled“Elevate” series rooms and suites, and an 80,000-square-foot casino. The 1,149-foot STRAT Tower is comprised of Top of the World, serving award-winning cuisine in a 360-degree rotating dining room on the 106th floor; the Observation Deck, which offers SkyJump, 108 Eats and 108 Drinks, located on the 108th floor; and thrill rides, located at the top of the tower, including Big Shot and X-Scream. The STRAT's main floor has introduced CHĪ Asian Kitchen, PT's Wings & Sports, View Lounge and STRAT Café, each offering chef-driven cuisine; the William Hill Sports Book; and REMIX Lounge. Swim & Social, the rooftop resort-style pool and play experience, is open to the public and offers yard games, a poolside café and more. A variety of shows and entertainment include iLuminate, a multi-sensory blend of dance and technology; ROUGE, an exciting, topless spectacular and immersive, sensual experience; L.A. Comedy Club, which showcases up-and-coming stand-up comics; and Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs, an all-new multi-media, immersive Vegas production featuring comedy, music and parody through Fator's skills as one of the world's best ventriloquists. Located next to The STRAT, the new Atomic Golf spans 100,000 square feet and four floors with 103 digitally enhanced golfing bays, six full-service bars, eight digital putting bays and more. Golden Entertainment, Inc.'s innovative guest loyalty rewards program, True Rewards®, is now available at The STRAT and 70+ other locations. More information is available at or by calling 702-380-7777. The STRAT is on social media at Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.Media Contacts:Kirvin Doak Communications...

Kirvin Doak Communications

Kirvin Doak Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.