LG Summons J&K Assembly Session On Nov 4
Date
10/22/2024 3:17:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session for November 4, 2024.
According to an official communique, the LG will address its first session and
as per the powers vested in him under Rule 9(1) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly
the election for the Assembly Speaker will
take place
at
1 0:30 AM.
“Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 1891) of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, has summoned the session of Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at Srinagar
on Monday, 4th Nov 2024 at 11.30 AM. The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor will address the Assembly,”
the communique
adds.
The election of the Speaker and the Governor's address are anticipated to set the tone for the Assembly's legislative agenda in the coming months.
Senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather is the ruling party's top choice for the post of speaker of the House.
With National Conference-led alliance having support of 55 MLAs in 90 member House, Rather is set to be elected as Speaker of the House. There are chances that Rather would be unanimously elected as Speaker of the House as Bharatiya Janta Party, the largest opposition party in the House, is unlikely to field its candidate for the post.
“We have not yet decided whether to field our candidate for the election but we don't have numbers to get the post,” senior BJP leader Ashok Koul said.
There are indications that the NC-led alliance could give deputy speaker's post to the BJP.
|
