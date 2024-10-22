Amir Leaves Germany

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left the capital Berlin on Tuesday, following an official visit to the Republic of Germany. His Highness the Amir was accompanied by HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.

