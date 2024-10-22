عربي


Amir Leaves Germany

10/22/2024 2:03:05 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left the capital Berlin on Tuesday, following an official visit to the federal Republic of Germany.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.

Gulf Times

