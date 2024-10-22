Kullu: Air Travellers Rejoice Extension Of UDAN Scheme For Another Ten Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Oct 22 (IANS) As UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, one of the flagship programmes of Prime Narendra Modi-led government, has been extended for another 10 years, those benefiting from it have welcomed the move with open arms.

Ecstatic and overjoyed with the development, a couple of beneficiaries in Himachal's Kullu district spoke to IANS and shared how the low-cost service under the UDAN Yojana has benefitted them and their families while also redefining the way the citizens commute from one city to another.

Notably, the Civil Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced on Monday that the Centre will extend the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN for an additional 10 years.

This came at a time when the nation was celebrating eight years of the UDAN scheme. Till date, the scheme has operationalised 601 routes and 71 airports.

Krishan Thakur, a Kullu resident and an NGO owner, said that it was a game-changer initiative by the government as it has allowed them to undertake air travel at highly subsidised rates.

"It's a good initiative, particularly for lower and middle-income class families as they get the opportunity to travel by plane, which was never the case earlier. The expansion of flight services between small cities has lowered the costs and brought a lot of travel convenience to people," Thakur said.

He added that the reduced airfares has led to a large chunk of ordinary people undertaking air travel as an alternate way to reach their destinations.

Arvind Chandel, another Kullu resident, said that UDAN is a unique initiative and is helping them all to fulfill their desires as well as their needs.

He said that it was because of PM Modi's belief and vision that ordinary people are now able to travel via flight.

“After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, he said that people wearing hawaai chappal will be enabled to fly via hawaai jahaj. This promise came true today. Ordinary people are availing flight services at a cost of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000,” he said.

Arvind, who runs an agricultural business, told IANS that Kullu did not even have an airport earlier, but today there are three flights running from the city, which include Kullu-Jaipur, Kullu-Jaipur, Kullu-Amritsar.

He said that this has not made Kullu residents feel special, but it has also opened many avenues for giving impetus to tourism in the region.

Notably, the UDAN scheme was launched on 21 October 2016 with the aim of making air travel accessible and affordable for ordinary people.

Under the scheme, airfare is limited to Rs 2,500 for a one-hour journey of about 500 km. According to estimates, a total of 1.44 crore passengers have flown in 2.84 lakh flights, so far.