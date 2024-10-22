Let The Holidays Begin! Clover Sonoma® Organic Eggnog Hits Shelves

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A California holiday tradition for more than 50 years, Clover Sonoma's Organic Eggnog is now available throughout California, while supplies last

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Sonoma ® announces the release of its highly-anticipated California-favorite, Clover Sonoma Organic Eggnog . Get ready to indulge in the creamy, subtly sweet flavor of Clover's eggnog, available at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprout's, and natural independent grocers throughout California through December. To find this product near you, visit Clover Sonoma/Where to Buy .

"For more than 50 years, we've been delighting Californians with our beloved eggnog," said Clover Sonoma Senior Director of Sustainability, Regulatory & Quality Michael Benedetti. "Made with American Humane CertifiedTM, USDA organic milk from our family of local dairy farms in Northern California, our eggnog has become an iconic staple that many of our fans tell us they can't imagine the holidays without.”

With Americans consuming more than 135 million pounds of eggnog yearly*, Clover produces more than 140,000 gallons each holiday season to help meet consumer demand. Creating this fan-favorite starts with fresh, organic milk that is blended with premium ingredients, including organic egg yolks, turmeric, nutmeg, and sugar. To satisfy the overwhelming demand, Clover goes above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product by:



Installing temporary, specialized nozzles on the milk-filling machines to allow the thicker eggnog and specks of nutmeg to flow easily into the cartons. Bringing in extra staff for additional bottling shifts. Extra hands are needed to clean, sanitize, and make sure Clover can deliver all the holiday cooking essentials like pasture raised organic milk , organic heavy cream and organic half and half .

While the classic decadent flavor of traditional eggnog continues to reign supreme, Clover's Organic Eggnog has gone through many flavor variations over its 50-year history, including the now discontinued“Brandied Eggnog” (mixed with whiskey), "Maple Bourbon," and "Caramel Sea Salt.”

Available through December, Clover Organic Eggnog can be enjoyed on its own or used in a recipe such as these delicious Clo's Eggnog Snickerdoodles . Broadcast-quality B-roll of Clover Sonoma's eggnog production is available by request by emailing: ... .

Based in Petaluma, California, in the heart of beautiful Sonoma County, Clover Sonoma is one of California's largest regeneratively and sustainably farmed organic dairy producers. For more than a century, the company has delivered on its promise of producing the highest-quality dairy products - including milk, cheese, butter, and more - from its network of local, multi-generational family farms. As a Certified B Corporation® and the first milk company to become American Humane Certified, Clover uses its business as a power to do good, and its passionate support of animal welfare, sustainable practices, and local community continue to be hallmarks of the business. For more information, please visit and join the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Pinterest , and YouTube .

