Mettel Named A Leader In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Managed Network Services For The Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Services.

MetTel is the only U.S.-based company named a Leader for the past five consecutive years since the first report was published.

Gartner defines the managed network services (MNS) market as globally capable providers of remote service management functions for the network and security operations of enterprise networks.

The 2024 Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services (MNS) points out that network and security technologies continue to evolve, and the software to manage these networks has improved substantially during the past 10 years.

Provider differentiation comes in the form of consistently higher-performing cycle time metrics, improved service quality, and cost-effectiveness.

Among the report's key findings are the following network and security trends enabling the expansion of MNS provider support:



Increased AI capabilities incorporated into user experience, documentation and service queries.



Fixed wireless access

with

multicarrier eSIM capability

could become strong alternatives to fixed cable broadband access.



New LEO satellite services are moving toward mainstream adoption, specifically those operating at nonlegacy altitude orbits.

5G private mobile

network (PMN) and Wi-Fi 6 continue to gain traction. Many providers in this research support both of these technologies. Additionally, increased

IoT and IIoT support is becoming more widespread among most MNS providers in this research.

"MetTel is honored to be recognized as a 5X Leader by Gartner, which we believe confirms what we hear directly from our commercial and government clients and partners," said Marshall Aronow, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MetTel. "Excellence requires the vision to see the market before the future unfolds – whether it's SD-WAN over Starlink, AI-powered networking, private 5G or providing a digital lifeline to customers saddled with aging infrastructure.

MetTel takes pride in innovating ahead of the market to be ready and waiting in the future for when our clients arrive."

The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services underscores the importance of artificial intelligence and network security with these projections:



By 2027, 65% of new software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) purchases will be part of a single-vendor secure access service edge (SASE) offering, an increase from 20% in 2024. By 2026, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technology will account for 20% of initial network configuration, which is an increase from near zero in 2023.

"As we navigate an increasingly complex and interconnected world, AI will continue to be a driving force behind network transformation. MetTel is proud to be at the forefront of this evolution, leveraging our expertise, partnerships, and unwavering commitment to innovation to empower businesses with intelligent, agile, and future-ready networks," said Ed Fox, MetTel's Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

