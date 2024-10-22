India, China achieve agreement on border quarrel

(MENAFN) In a significant development, India announced on Monday that it has successfully reached an agreement with China regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This marks a pivotal breakthrough in the prolonged military standoff that has persisted for four years between the two nuclear-armed nations.



The announcement was made by the Indian Foreign just a day before Prime Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Russia for the upcoming BRICS summit, where he is expected to engage in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines. The agreement is the result of extensive negotiations held through both diplomatic and military channels in recent weeks.



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that both nations have committed to closely monitoring the Ladakh region to prevent any violations of the agreement. He indicated that this collaborative approach is part of the "next steps" that both sides will undertake moving forward.



Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also confirmed that the two countries have effectively restored the status quo along the LAC, which spans approximately 3,500 kilometers (about 2,100 miles). This restoration follows the clashes that occurred in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers.



Jaishankar emphasized that the disengagement process with China has now been fully completed, and he highlighted that the understanding reached between the two sides was finalized only on that day. He reiterated India's long-standing position that any disturbances to peace and tranquility along the border would hinder the overall relationship between the two nations.



This agreement represents a crucial step towards de-escalating tensions and fostering stability in the region, signaling a potential thaw in relations between India and China. As both countries navigate their complex relationship, this breakthrough may pave the way for further dialogue and cooperation in the future.

