Rain Expected In Coming Days: Qatar Meteorology

Doha, Qatar: Chances of rain are expected in the coming days, according to the latest weather forecast in the country.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain on Thursday, on Friday, and a slight chance tomorrow said Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) in a forecast. It may also be thundery in some areas during the mentioned days.

The Department recently announced a marine warning of strong winds and high seas for this week. During this period, sea waves are expected to range between 2-7ft rising to 10ft at times. Avoiding marine activities during this period is also advised.