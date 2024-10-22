7-Eleven, Inc. Is Serving Up A Scream-Worthy BOGO Pizza Deal This Halloween

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Snatch up eerie-sistible favorites like pizza and $1 candy deals – if you dare!

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween just got a whole lot tastier, thanks to 7-Eleven, The world's largest convenience retailer is bringing back a fan-favorite deal to help customers celebrate the spookiest night of the year with their crew.

Whether planning a night of tricks or just looking for a frightfully good treat,

7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can buy one whole pizza and get another whole pizza for FREE at 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® stores, as well as through 7NOW®

Delivery on Oct. 30 – 31 only.*



Ghouls and goblins can try classic options like Cheese, Pepperoni and Extreme Meat, or customers can sink their teeth into the new, limited-time Philly Cheesesteak pizza. The new Philly Cheesesteak pizza is loaded with provolone and mozzarella cheese, seasoned beef steak, bell peppers and onions, all atop a rich white cheddar cheese sauce on a perfectly baked crust.

Plus, don't let trick-or-treaters leave empty-handed! Customers can stock up on their favorite sweet treats like Starburst, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Kit Kats and more for just $1**.

"This Halloween, come join the fun at 7-Eleven, where the only thing scarier than the ghosts is missing out on these amazing deals. Snag two pizzas for the price of one and load up on the ultimate candy stash – it's a recipe for a frightfully good celebration," said Deanna Hall, Senior Product Director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Whether celebrating with friends or gearing up for a night of trick-or-treating, we have everything needed to enjoy the spookiest night of the year!"

Starting Oct. 30, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 lucky winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Loyalty members who shop participating products – such as Slurpee®

and Big Gulp® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull® either in-store or via

7NOW®

Delivery will be entered to win.

To earn 7x entries, be sure to scan the 7Rewards ®

and

Speedy Rewards® app at checkout***.

*Valid 10/30/24-10/31/24. Plus tax. Limit 2 per day. See app for more details.

©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid 10/23-11/1. Plus tax. See app for more details. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 10/30/24 at 12:00:01am ET & ends 1/7/25 at 11:59:59 pm ET. Open to legal US residents physically residing in 50 United States or DC who are 16+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other entry methods, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven®

stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises

Speedway® ,

Stripes® ,

Laredo Taco Company®

and

Raise the Roost®

Chicken and Biscuits

locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite®

and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards®

and Speedy Rewards®

loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW®

delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at

.

CONTACT:

7-Eleven, Inc.

Corporate Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

