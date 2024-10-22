Kleinschmidt Associates Chosen By Georgia Power For Dam Safety Assessment Of Wallace Dam Pumped Storage Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wallace Dam

Firm to Lead Eighth FERC-Mandated Comprehensive Assessment, Ensuring Compliance with the Highest Standards of Public Safety and Dam Integrity

- Nick Ciomei, Project Manager at Kleinschmidt Associates, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by Southern Company and Georgia Power, a subsidiary to Southern Company, to provide engineering services to perform the Eighth Part 12D Comprehensive Assessment of the Wallace Dam Pumped Storage Project.This inspection is based on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Order 122, Paragraph 12.32, which mandates the identification of any actual or potential deficiencies in the condition of project works, the quality of project maintenance, surveillance, or operational methods that may pose a threat to public safety. This inspection will ensure compliance with the highest safety standards for dam structures, as specified in FERC's guidelines.“We're excited to partner with Georgia Power on this important assessment of the Wallace Dam Pumped Storage Project. Our in-house team is fully equipped to meet the latest FERC guidelines, providing expert facilitation and comprehensive engineering services across all disciplines,” said Nick Ciomei, Project Manager at Kleinschmidt Associates.“Our goal is to ensure that Georgia Power's operations meet the highest standards of safety and compliance while continuing to support their commitment to reliable energy and public safety.”“Southern Company and our Dam Safety Group have a long, successful relationship working with Kleinschmidt on our hydroelectric projects, and this will continue as we move into a new era of FERC regulation with changes in the Part 12 process. They have supported us in all aspects of addressing dam safety, providing practical solutions to help us maintain our dams,” said Todd Barber, Dam Safety & Surveillance Supervisor at Southern Company.The project began in July 2024, with an estimated completion date of December 2025.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client's objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit .

