Introducing Wayfair Rewards, A High Value Loyalty Program For All Things Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W ), the destination for all things home, today announced its new loyalty program, Wayfair Rewards . Members who enroll in this program will unlock exclusive access to significant value and convenience, with a rich host of benefits including a reward offering that can be applied to future purchases, free shipping, exclusive sales, and special offers and discounts.



View Wayfair Rewards

"We designed Wayfair Rewards to deliver extraordinary value to our customers with meaningful perks that can be felt immediately," said Wayfair's Chief Commercial Officer Jon Blotner. "Whether you're embarking on a remodel or just looking for a new throw pillow or kitchen gadget, our diverse catalog combined with our new rewards program ensures members get exceptional savings every time you shop with us."

Wayfair Rewards is a membership program spanning Wayfair's full portfolio of brands, and is accessible via a $29/year subscription. Benefits include:



5% back in rewards* on all merchandise across Wayfair and its specialty and luxury brands - AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold. Rewards never expire so long as customers maintain their membership, and can be applied towards future purchases

Exclusive member-only sales , with steep discounts on products across all categories, including national brands

Early access to Wayfair's major sales events, including Way Day

Free shipping* on all items, regardless of order size

Priority customer service with a dedicated phone line for fast and high quality service Special offers & perks, including a birthday offer

"We want to make it easy and affordable for people to create a home that truly reflects their style and meets their individual needs," said Blotner. "From home renovations and seasonal decorating to everyday updates, Wayfair Rewards gives our members unmatched value and a seamless shopping experience that provides substantial, rapidly accumulating benefits and keeps rewarding them long after they've checked out."

To learn more and to enroll, please visit wayfair/wayfair-rewards . Wayfair Rewards is currently only available to customers in the U.S.

*Restrictions apply. Please see full terms

here .

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Wayfair's family of brands includes:



Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: All of modern made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home. Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $11.9 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024

and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

Contacts:

Wayfair PR

Tara Lambropoulos

[email protected]

or

[email protected]



Wayfair IR

James Lamb

[email protected]

SOURCE Wayfair Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED