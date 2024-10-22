New Otolaryngologist Joins Karmanos Head & Neck Oncology Multidisciplinary Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Physician specializes in microvascular free tissue transfer following head and neck surgical oncology procedures

Hassan Nasser, M.D. , an otolaryngologist and surgical oncologist who specializes in head and neck cancers. Dr. Nasser is part of the Head and Neck Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) at Karmanos and is now accepting new patients at the Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit and Karmanos Cancer Institute – Roseville . He joined Karmanos on May 1, 2024.

"One of the qualities that drove me toward the Head and Neck MDT and Karmanos is the team that has developed at this organization. I understand and admire their passion for their patients, and I know they are physicians and researchers dedicated to finding better options for head and neck cancer patients," said Dr. Nasser. "The quality and intent of their work is outstanding. Joining with my colleagues will continue to drive me to be the best physician I can be to my patients and provide them the best care possible."

Dr. Nasser is an ear, nose and throat (ENT) physician with a subspecialty in diagnosing and treating head and neck cancers. He provides surgical removal for benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck, including the face, jaw, neck, nose and sinuses, parathyroid, parotid gland, throat, thyroid, tongue, and voice box. He has a particular interest in robotic surgery for throat cancer. In addition, he performs the full spectrum of plastic and reconstruction surgery of defects after these types of surgeries, including microvascular free tissue transfer (free flap surgery).

"Hassan's skill and detailed care that he provides his patients is what our Head and Neck Oncology MDT leader was looking for to help round out our comprehensive team," expressed George Yoo, M.D., FACS, chief medical officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "Head and neck cancers are sensitive to treat and to heal from after treatment because these areas are commonly what people see first. With Dr. Nasser's expertise, he'll provide his patients with curative treatment and help them learn to love their most sensitive areas with reconstruction. We were impressed by Dr. Nasser, and we're happy that he's joined our team."

Dr. Nasser was born and raised in southeast Michigan and obtained his bachelor's degree in neuroscience at the University of Michigan. He was then awarded the William K. Brehm full tuition scholarship to attend the University of Michigan Medical School. Following medical school, he completed his internship and residency training in otolaryngology at the world-renowned UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Nasser returned to the University of Michigan for fellowship training in head and neck surgical oncology and microvascular reconstruction.

Before joining Karmanos, Dr. Nasser was the attending surgeon at Lakeshore Ear, Nose and Throat Center in St. Clair Shores. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, a member of the American Head & Neck Society, and has authored multiple peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, abstracts, and presentations.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship.

