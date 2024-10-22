Wheeltug Welcomes Randy Babbitt To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WheelTug plc is pleased to announce that Randolph“Randy” Babbitt, a longtime pilot, a former Administrator of the U.S. Administration (FAA), and a former executive at Southwest Airlines, has joined the company's board of directors.Mr. Babbitt was an airline pilot for 25 years, and also served for 8 years as President of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the largest airline pilots' union in the U.S. and Canada. He was named by President Obama as Administrator of the FAA, and later became Senior Vice President for Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines until his retirement.“It is wonderful to add Randy to the WheelTug team,” said Isaiah Cox, the CEO of WheelTug.“He brings a wealth of industry and regulatory experience at precisely the right time for WheelTug, and we welcome him aboard.”About WheelTug plcWheelTug is developing the WheelTug aircraft electric drive onboard system. It enables airplanes to drive forward and backward on the ground, without using jet engines or tow tugs. It speeds the ground handling of airplanes at airports, saving 7 minutes or more per flight, and reduces emissions, fuel consumption, engine wear, noise, and collisions. .

