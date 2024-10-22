Premier Padel Hosts Exhibition Match At Grand Egyptian Museum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Against the timeless backdrop of the pyramids, Premier Padel brought a spectacular blend of sport, culture, and heritage to life with an unforgettable match on Sunday at the Grand Egyptian Museum.

As the sun set over Cairo, padel stars from around the world took to the court, captivating fans with thrilling rallies and showcasing the sport's rapid global rise.

The event, held ahead of the highly anticipated NewGiza Premier Padel P2, drew together elite including Argentine sensations Franco Stupaczuk (no. 7 FIP) and former NewGiza P1 Champion) and Maxi Sanchez (no. 22 FIP), Qatar's Mohamed Saadoun, and local hero Khaled Nagy. On the women's side, Spanish ace Marta Ortega (no. 7 FIP) and Portugal's Sofia Araujo (no. 9 FIP) joined Egypt's rising stars Mora Hakin and Laila El Memr, delivering electrifying matches that highlighted the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhy Amer, Tournament Director Khaled el Shawarby, International Padel Federation (FIP) President Luigi Carraro, and Premier Padel CEO David Sugden were also present at the event.

Their speeches underscored the rapid growth of padel, both in Egypt and around the world, as they highlighted how events like this help drive the sport's popularity and build local communities. The Grand Egyptian Museum, which just opened its main galleries on October 16 for a trial run, served as the perfect venue for this unique celebration.

With its stunning architecture and proximity to the pyramids of Giza, the museum has quickly become a symbol of Egypt's rich cultural heritage.

The museum provided a breathtaking setting that underscored the blend of ancient history and modern sport.

The exhibition matches served as a perfect prelude to the upcoming NewGiza Premier Padel P2, and guests were treated to an evening where skill and spectacle took center stage.

The exhibition match has set the stage for the main event: the NewGiza Premier Padel P2 which kicked off yesterday at the NewGiza Sports Club.