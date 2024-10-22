AVARY GROUP Unveils AI-Driven Solution To Address Global $68 Trillion SME Succession Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVARY GROUP launches AI-ecosystem to solve the $68T SME succession crisis, preserving businesses and jobs via AI-enhanced human collaboration and strategic M&A.

- Alan MakSOUTHEAST ASIA, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the generational shift unfolds with millions of baby boomer business owners nearing retirement, the fate of countless small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide hangs in the balance. In response, AVARY GROUP , a leader in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and SME management, is launching a groundbreaking initiative to preserve family legacies, secure jobs, and ensure businesses continue to thrive under new leadership. By integrating AI-driven solutions into both pre- and post-acquisition processes, AVARY GROUP is positioning itself as a critical player in addressing the $68 trillion global SME succession crisis.A Generational Opportunity: The $68 Trillion Shift:A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is emerging, as over 200 million SMEs globally face the challenge of generational transition. With baby boomers retiring at unprecedented rates, many SMEs are left without clear succession plans, jeopardizing millions of jobs and local economies. In fact, only 30% of SMEs successfully transition to the second generation, and a mere 12% survive into the third. Furthermore, a report by EY highlighted that only 3% of family businesses worldwide stay in business longer than 3 generations. Without proper succession strategies, these businesses risk closure, with potentially devastating effects on employment and industry.In the United States, over 2.34 million businesses are owned by baby boomers approaching retirement age. These businesses collectively employ millions of workers, and their potential closure could have far-reaching consequences for the economy. Meanwhile, Japan, with its aging population, is home to 2.45 million businesses owned by individuals over the age of 70. Many of these businesses lack a clear successor, putting 6.5 million jobs at risk by 2025. Similarly, in China, SMEs generate 60% of GDP and provide 80% of employment, but many family-run enterprises face uncertain futures due to a lack of succession planning."Our goal is to not only acquire these legacy businesses but also ensure that they grow sustainably under new ownership, preserving the core values that made them successful," says Alan Mak , Founder of AVARY GROUP.Personal Story, Global Mission:For Alan, AVARY GROUP's mission is deeply personal. Several years ago, his father, a small business owner in Southeast Asia, passed away without a clear succession plan, leaving the future of the family business uncertain. Thrust into the responsibility of managing the business, Alan quickly realized the importance of succession planning-not just for his family's business but for millions of other SMEs around the world."My father's death made me realize how critical proper succession planning is-not just for family businesses but for SMEs worldwide," Alan explains. "I found a higher calling in ensuring that other families don't face the same uncertainty and hardship."This personal experience was the catalyst for founding AVARY GROUP, a company dedicated to preserving business legacies and driving growth.Strategic M&A with AI Integration:AVARY GROUP's core strength lies in its strategic M&A approach, focused on acquiring established profitable SMEs and ensuring their long-term success. However, the company's vision for the future goes beyond traditional M&A. Together with Wendy Ng, Alan's wife and partner, AVARY GROUP is actively developing an Augmented Intelligence platform that integrates AI-driven tools into the acquisition process. Wendy, an expert in technology and artificial intelligence, is leading the initiative to automate routine tasks and streamline operations, allowing SMEs to focus on growth and sustainability."Augmented Intelligence allows us to create an ecosystem where humans and technology work in harmony, enabling people to focus on what truly matters: innovation, creativity, and leadership," says Wendy Ng, Co-Founder of AVARY GROUP. "We want to show that AI can empower businesses, not replace the human element."While AI is not yet fully integrated into AVARY's current operations, the company is planning to incorporate AI-driven solutions into both pre- and post-acquisition processes. These tools will provide SMEs with real-time insights to make smarter decisions, automate repetitive tasks, and ultimately drive long-term success. The vision is to enhance productivity while safeguarding employee well-being and job security-showing that technology can be a force for good, working alongside humans rather than displacing them.Beyond Financial Returns: Building a Sustainable Future:AVARY GROUP's mission goes beyond financial returns and traditional M&A objectives. The company is committed to building a sustainable future, with a focus on responsible capitalism, employee ownership, and community impact. Alan and Wendy are inspired by the philanthropic model of TATA Group, known for its commitment to social responsibility and long-term growth. AVARY GROUP aspires to become the world's largest SME group, fostering a community where employees have ownership in the companies they work for, ensuring that they share in the success of the business.AVARY GROUP's acquisitions are driven by a vision of sustainable growth. By keeping employees at the center of the business and focusing on long-term success, the company aims to create a positive ripple effect in the communities where these businesses operate.A Call to Visionary Investors:AVARY GROUP is now inviting visionary investors to partner with them in this generational opportunity. With a robust pipeline of acquisition deals ready to be executed, AVARY is poised to scale rapidly with the right funding partners. Investors who align with AVARY's vision of impact-driven growth, legacy preservation, and sustainable business practices are encouraged to join the mission."We're seeking investors who share our long-term vision," says Alan. "This is more than just an investment in financial returns-it's about making a lasting impact on businesses, jobs, and communities. With the right partners, we can make a real difference, both economically and socially."AVARY GROUP's innovative model offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in a growing market while making a meaningful contribution to society. By saving businesses from closure, securing jobs, and ensuring a smooth transition to the next generation, AVARY GROUP is laying the foundation for a sustainable and thriving future.Contact Information:Interested investors and media can learn more about this opportunity by visiting or email ...Connect with the Founder, Alan Mak on LinkedIn at:Disclaimer: This does not represent a public offering or solicitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction.

