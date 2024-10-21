(MENAFN- 3BL) This live event will be hosted by Georgia Clinicians for Climate Action, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact, and Georgia Tech's Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business.

Join healthcare leaders, hospital administrators, and clinicians at the Georgia Healthcare Sustainability Forum to address the role of healthcare in reducing carbon emissions and improving sustainability. The forum will focus on strategies for cutting healthcare-related emissions, implementing sustainable practices, and building more environmentally responsible systems.

We welcome anyone interested in touring the Kendeda Building to join us before lunch at 11am. Please RSVP in advance here: ⁠Kendeda Tour .

We invite you to join us for a networking lunch at noon. Opening remarks will commence at 12:30pm.

Register here.