Georgia Healthcare Sustainability Forum
Date
10/21/2024 2:00:42 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
This live event will be hosted by Georgia Clinicians for Climate Action, the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact, and Georgia Tech's Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business.
Join healthcare industry leaders, hospital administrators, and clinicians at the Georgia Healthcare Sustainability Forum to address the role of healthcare in reducing carbon emissions and improving sustainability. The forum will focus on strategies for cutting healthcare-related emissions, implementing sustainable practices, and building more environmentally responsible health systems.
We welcome anyone interested in touring the Kendeda Building to join us before lunch at 11am. Please RSVP in advance here: Kendeda Tour .
We invite you to join us for a networking lunch at noon. Opening remarks will commence at 12:30pm.
Register here.
MENAFN21102024007202015466ID1108803310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.