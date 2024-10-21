Fintech360’S Unified Communication Hub Redefines Forex Broker Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over a decade of expertise in the industry, FinTech360.com continues to set new benchmarks in B2B fintech solutions . Known for its innovation, FinTech360 has launched its cutting-edge Communication Hub , a revolutionary that transforms communication for forex brokers by providing a streamlined, centralized solution. This cloud-based CRM system improves interaction efficiency across various channels, including email, live chat, SMS, and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, making it an essential tool for brokers seeking to enhance their operational performance.







is positioning itself as the ultimate work management platform for the forex market , integrating essential tools for collaboration, communication, and productivity-all while ensuring the highest level of security and regulatory compliance.

A Secure and Trusted Partner for Forex Brokers

FinTech360's Communication Hub offers forex brokers seamless control over multiple communication channels, from messaging apps to push notifications , all managed within a centralized dashboard. The platform enables easy tracking of client data, inquiries, and interactions, allowing brokers to provide better customer service in one secure location.

“The launch of the Communication Hub aligns with the digital transformation in the forex industry . FinTech360 is at the forefront of this shift, helping businesses consolidate their operations for smoother, more secure communications,” said Aaron Bitter, CEO of FinTech360.“As we continue to innovate, we're proud to serve as a trusted partner to forex brokers worldwide.”

Security remains at the core of FinTech360's offering. The Communication Hub safeguards client privacy by implementing an encrypted "click-to-email" feature, ensuring brokers can interact with customers without risking data breaches.

Key Features of the Communication Hub for Forex Brokers



Multichannel Communication : Manage emails, live chats, WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS, and push notifications from a single user interface.

Unified Dashboard : All communication is streamlined in one place, helping brokers optimize customer interactions.

Advanced Security : Protects customer contact information through encryption and secure communication triggers.

Cost-Efficient Operations : By consolidating all communication efforts, the hub improves efficiency and reduces costs. Centralized CRM : Brokers can manage client communication from one central platform, improving back-office operations.

Expanding FinTech360's CRM Capabilities

Beyond communication, FinTech360 offers an omnichannel CRM solution, giving forex brokers comprehensive control over all back-office operations. From KYC and AML compliance to handling payments through its payment gateway , FinTech360 allows brokers to accept payments globally via its network of over 250 providers.

FinTech360's Verification Center also plays a crucial role in assisting brokers with regulatory compliance, enabling seamless adherence to KYC, AML, and forex market regulations such as CySEC, ASIC, and the FSCA.

FinTech360 CRM Features for Forex Brokers :



Website CMS and Client Area : Create a custom website reflecting your brand, enhancing the user experience.

Verification Center : Keep up with KYC and AML regulations while monitoring and optimizing sales calls.

Sales-Focused CRM : Simplify your workflow with automated lead splitting and detailed sales tracking, improving client management.

Communication Hub : Use multiple channels to engage with clients and track interactions in real-time.

Affiliate Manager : Optimize your affiliate marketing efforts through real-time traffic monitoring and management tools.

Full Suite Cashier : Process payments with over 300 integrated PSPs and APMs, supported by advanced risk management features.

Web Trading Platform and Apps : Deliver seamless trading experiences with FinTech360's web and mobile apps, integrated with MT4/MT5 for top-tier security. Business Intelligence (BI) Reports : Track every aspect of your business, from traffic to customer interactions, ensuring data-driven decisions.

For more information about FinTech360 and its latest cross-device trading solutions, visit FinTech36 .

