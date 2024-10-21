K'taka Bypolls: BJP MLC Resigns, Says Will Contest As Independent Candidate In Channapatna

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) In a setback to the BJP-JD (S) alliance in Karnataka ahead of the bypolls in the state's three Assembly constituencies, senior BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara resigned from the post of MLC on Monday, announcing he will contest as an Independent candidate from the Channapatna Assembly seat in the by-polls.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi after submitting his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti in Hubballi, Yogeshwara claimed that his resignation had been accepted.

"I am contesting as an Independent candidate for the Channapatna Assembly seat in the bypolls. But, I am still with the BJP and I have not resigned from the primary membership of the party," he said.

"I will have to resign from the MLC post if I am contesting the election. Hence, I have resigned. I want to be the NDA candidate and contest the election. I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka. I have made the request in this regard," he stated.

"I have conveyed that I am in the BJP and served the party for 19 years. The party has to consider the service rendered," he said, adding that he hopes that somehow he becomes the NDA candidate.

"I am still with the BJP. Let's see what happens. I will contest by-polls as an Independent candidate. I have not spoken or contacted anyone. It was completely my own decision to contest as an Independent candidate," he further said.

Commenting on the development, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy stated that the party leadership could not bear the obstinate attitude of Yogeshwara.

"Though both party leaders and workers decided to field him as a candidate and ensure his victory, he was not willing to accept the decision. There is a limit to tolerance levels," he said.

Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, commenting on the development, said: "An NDA candidate will contest in the Channapatna by-election. Since this is a stronghold of the JD-S, their advice will be crucial. I have also tried to convince C.P. Yogeshwara. The final decision regarding the ticket for the Channapatna constituency has not been made yet.

"We have requested the senior leaders to grant the ticket to Yogeshwara. Previously, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was the MLA of this constituency, and his decision will carry weight. I don't believe Yogeshwara will act impulsively or make a wrong decision. The NDA candidate is likely to get the ticket."

Ashoka, speaking to reporters, said: "Nikhil Kumaraswamy has already stated that he will not contest. A decision will be made in the next two days."