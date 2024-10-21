Civix Appoints Jason Baker As Director Of Cloud Operations, Accelerating Govtech Saas Delivery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HEATHROW, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Civix , a leader in public sector software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Baker as the company's new Director of Cloud Operations. Baker's addition underscores Civix's commitment to delivering modern, secure, and efficient Software as a Service (SaaS) products, providing cost-effective, cloud-based solutions that meet evolving and cybersecurity standards.

Continue Reading

Baker's cloud architecture and continuous delivery expertise helps Civix meet the growing demand for SaaS solutions.

Jason Baker, Civix Director of Cloud Operations

Post this





With decades of reliance on legacy systems, government officials have faced growing inefficiencies, vulnerabilities, and technical debt. As this debt accumulates, agencies are increasingly constrained by outdated, custom-developed systems that cannot keep pace with today's digital demands.

Civix's SaaS products, developed specifically for state and local governments, offer a more sustainable solution.

"We're excited to welcome Jason," said Phillip Braithwaite, CEO of Civix . "His expertise in cloud architecture and continuous delivery enhances our ability to meet the growing demand for SaaS solutions. As government agencies look to replace legacy systems, Jason will help ensure we're delivering reliable, scalable solutions that never fall out of date."

Baker brings more than 25 years of experience as a technology leader, educator, and entrepreneur. With a focus on cloud-native platforms and DevOps practices, he has a proven track record of improving software development speed and product stability. His extensive experience includes modernizing infrastructure and addressing security risks, particularly in highly regulated industries. He has also been a respected industry mentor, advancing the next generation of cloud technology leaders.

In his new role at Civix, Baker will establish cloud development practices that accelerate time-to-market while maintaining the high standards of security and compliance that government clients require.

"I'm excited to join Civix at a time when the company is poised to lead the next wave of innovation in government technology," said Baker . "Government agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize their systems, and cloud-native, SaaS-based solutions are key to enabling them to do so efficiently and cost-effectively."

This appointment is part of Civix's broader strategy to evolve its SaaS capabilities. With the addition of Baker, Civix positions itself to lead the industry's shift away from custom-developed

products that fall out of date and toward scalable, secure, cloud-hosted solutions that support long-term system modernization.

About Civix: Civix is a leading provider of government technology solutions, specializing in business services, election management, and ethics administration software. Committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of government administration, Civix delivers cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its state and local clients.

Civix is an HKW

portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength. For more information about Civix, please visit

.

SOURCE Civix

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED