South Koreans Question Reports Of Northern Troops In Russia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Reports from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) state North Korea has moved to deploy 12,000 to Russia to support its military operations against Ukraine.

This potential deployment represents a significant development in international geopolitics, deepening the military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. It raises concerns about the evolving dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine and the involvement of external forces.

Such a move could shift the trajectory of the war, drawing further pressure from Western countries for South Korea to reassess its stated self-imposed policy of not providing lethal military equipment.

The reports indicate that between October 8 and 13, North Korea began sending special operations troops to Russia, with initial deployments of around 1,500 troops. They are reportedly equipped with Russian uniforms and fake identification to blend in as locals, suggesting strategic efforts to conceal their involvement.

This development follows recent diplomatic engagements between North Korea and Russia, including the signing of a military cooperation pact.

The deployment represents an escalation. In South Korea, concern is growing that the pressure will force the Yoon Administration to

increase or to change

its policy to allow the donation of lethal military equipment.

There is very little domestic support for increasing or changing policy on aid to Ukraine.

A change in policy to allow the donation of lethal military equipment would impact South Korea's trade with Russia and Central Asia , and position South Korea further in line with the US, Japan and NATO.