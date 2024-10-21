KFSHRC Celebrates 40 Years of Stem Cell Leadership at Global Health Expo

(MENAFN- Epress release) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Stem Cell program, a regional leader in bone marrow and stem cell transplantation. Ranked within the top 2% of facilities worldwide for the volume of annual stem cell transplants, the Centre had successfully performed more than 7,400 transplants, 38% of which were for pediatric patients. The achievement was recognized during the 2024 Global Health Exhibition.

Four decades of pioneering medical achievement have positioned the Stem Cell Centre as one of the largest globally for bone marrow transplants, according to the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research CIBMTR in Wisconsin, USA. The Centre offers all internationally recognized bone marrow transplant types, including autologous transplants, matched (syngeneic) and half-matched (haploidentical) donor transplants, and umbilical cord blood transplants. These procedures have helped treat numerous complex cases, enhancing the quality of life for patients.

The KFSHRC Stem Cell Center has been instrumental in founding the Eastern Mediterranean Bone Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group, which promotes and advances research and transplantation programs across the Middle East. The Centre has published over 500 research papers and actively supports region-specific research and statistical studies.

KFSHRC’s Stem Cell Centre was the first medical center outside North America and Europe to receive accreditation from the Joint Accreditation Committee ISCT & EBMT (JACIE) in 2010.





