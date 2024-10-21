Logitech Presents MeetUp 2, the AI-Driven, Sustainably Designed Next-Generation Video Bar for Huddle Rooms, at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2024 - Logitech brings its latest innovation, MeetUp 2, to GITEX Global 2024. This next-generation video conferencing solution is an AI-powered USB camera designed for bring-your-own device (BYOD) and PC-based setups in huddle and small meeting rooms.



According to survey, 60% of Middle Eastern workers feel their jobs can be performed remotely while 86% of them have worked remotely from another country within the past 12 months. Therefore, businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries need less physical space than before, but that space has to be more flexible and adaptive. As the need for huddle room tech increases in companies embracing hybrid work models, MeetUp 2 is poised to disrupt the market once again.



With the rise in huddle rooms comes the need for video conferencing tech that fits multiple scenarios, including those who prefer dedicated PC-based deployment or using their laptop in a BYOD setup. And because Logitech has been using AI-enhanced features in conference room devices for years to create experiences that focus on the human and deepen engagement among meeting colleagues (with no manual control needed), MeetUp 2 is now designed with those intelligent features.



“Logitech MeetUp 2 brings the power of AI with RightSight 2 to create dynamic views that draw remote users into the virtual meeting, and RightSound 2 for advanced voice equalization and noise suppression,” said Loubna Imenchal, Head of Enterprise Business for AMECA, at Logitech. “On the backend, IT teams can remotely monitor the devices and push out software updates to continuously make MeetUp 2 smarter over time. And, given the region’s growing emphasis on climate change action, we’ve built this next-generation conference camera with next-life plastics.”



Intelligent Meeting Experiences



AI-driven video features of RightSight 2 create equitable experiences for remote participants by using intelligence to automatically focus and frame in-room participants – whether focusing on the active speaker, the group of participants, or each individual participant. For advanced audio clarity, RightSound 2 uses AI-based algorithms that balance voices and filter out unwanted noise, while reducing reverberation in rooms with echoes. MeetUp 2 works with popular video conferencing platforms people use every day such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, enabling MeetUp 2 users to enjoy features like Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, which creates individual feeds of in-room participants; and Microsoft Intelliframe, which automatically places participants in frames to make everyone equally visible.



Designed for Sustainability



Buyers of IT equipment are increasingly responsible for purchasing technology with a lower environmental impact. MeetUp 2 was developed using Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles, a framework that guides product teams toward lower-impact, more circular design solutions.



“MeetUp 2 is the latest in our video conferencing portfolio to demonstrate our deep commitment to reducing environmental impact. We are enabling our enterprise customers to more effectively control their carbon footprint,” Loubna Imenchal added.



MeetUp 2 replaces virgin plastic parts with post-consumer recycled plastic, lowering its carbon footprint and giving a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics. The plastic parts in MeetUp 2 contain 62% recycled plastic, the highest percentage of similar products in the market today. By choosing recycled plastic vs virgin plastic, MeetUp 2’s design saves 15.5 tCO2e saving per 10,000 units*, allowing IT tech buyers to lower their company’s Scope 3 indirect emissions.



To encourage other brands to adopt DfS, Logitech openly shares its knowledge about how to integrate Next Life recycled plastic into their manufacturing process.MeetUp 2 is also packaged in paper sourced from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources.



Better BYOD Experience



MeetUp 2, designed for up to six people in a small room, offers the flexibility of deploying in USB mode with an in-room computer device or in BYOD mode connected to a laptop.



In BYOD setups, users simply connect their laptops or mobile devices to the MeetUp 2 with the optional Logitech Active USB Cable to run video meetings from their platform of choice, while IT admins can monitor room status, deploy updates, and modify settings over ethernet or WiFi through Logitech Sync. When MeetUp 2 is not in a meeting, the display in the room can be used for digital signage, allowing custom content such as company logos or space usage instructions, through Logitech Sync and AppSpace.



MeetUp 2 is available globally through authorized distributors. Visit Logitech's booth Hall 3, Stand C30 at GITEX Global 2024, 14-18 October 2024, to witness the next-generation, intelligent video conferencing experience of MeetUp 2, firsthand.





*Carbon reduction estimate is calculated against a design scenario incorporating no PCR material.

1. Part weights, PCR content and material type used in the carbon reduction estimate are taken from the calculation of PCR percentage submitted to SCS Global Services for certification

2. Detailed material information is from our current supplier, or for a similar resin from a second-source supplier

3. Minor additives in the resins are ignored in the carbon reduction estimate

4. Carbon emissions factors used in the reduction estimate are from the GaBi database





