LEADING WOMEN's WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV PREMIERES AT TIKTOK SUPER BRAND DAY

O Positiv remains dedicated to its mission of prioritizing and advocating for women, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With its extensive product range addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health, O Positiv has firmly established itself as a women's advocate that

supports and normalizes open discussions about vaginal health.

All of O Positiv's 24 products will be available at an up to 65% percent discount, making this the first time the brand has offered such a sale.



The brand has planned exclusive content to air live on TikTok during Super Brand Day including live workout classes, appearances from the brands' co-founders and a TikTok live on October 25th

from 12pm to 4pm PST with Dr. Kendra Segura , OBGYN and founder of Ask Dr. Kendra .

"The community of women who have responded to our brand on TikTok has been astounding," said co-founder Brianna Bitton, "We look forward to reaching more women with the help of TikTok and our other media partners."

To support the TikTok Super Brand Day, O Positiv will fly aerial billboards with the slogan " Vitamins for Your Vagina " in Miami on October 20th outside of the Taylor Swift concert. Additional aerial billboards will fly on October 22nd from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and in Los Angeles at locations including the Hollywood Sign, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Sunset Boulevard, Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period

to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.



