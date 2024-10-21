Rocket House Pictures Collaborates With Biennial Of The Americas To Celebrate Cultural Leadership In Denver

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maria de Cambra during an interview for the From the Americas: Part 2 by Rocket House Pictures.

Video celebrates diverse leaders in Denver.

- Mizraim Cordero

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rocket House Pictures, a leading Denver-based production company, is proud to announce the release of "From the Americas: Part 2," a powerful and inspiring video created in collaboration with the Biennial of the Americas. Premiered at the 2024 Americas Leadership Luncheon, this captivating video highlights the personal stories of five extraordinary leaders who have brought their talents, cultures, and expertise to Denver, helping shape the city as a global hub of creativity, diversity, and growth.

The featured leaders - Mizraim Cordero, Rhys Duggan, Lori Pace, Maria de Cambra, and Charlo G Walterbach - have all made significant contributions across various sectors, including public art, real estate development, government, and business. Each story exemplifies the transformative impact that individuals from across the Americas bring to Denver, creating a vibrant and inclusive community that continues to evolve.

"Denver has embraced me with open arms," says Mizraim Cordero, who is the Director of State and Local Government Affairs for the Mountain Region at United Airlines. "The warmth of the people here and the acceptance I have felt made Denver feel like home from the very beginning." Through the lens of Rocket House Pictures, "From the Americas" brings these authentic experiences to life, illustrating the rich diversity of Denver's neighborhoods and the powerful bonds forged through shared values, artistic expression, and leadership.

Gio Toninelo, the creative mind behind Rocket House Pictures, explains the vision: "We wanted to craft a piece that not only showcases the incredible talent and cultural depth of these individuals but also celebrates the spirit of unity that the Biennial of the Americas embodies. It's about showing how we're all connected and how our contributions collectively make Denver a more dynamic and inclusive city."

The Biennial of the Americas is dedicated to fostering collaboration and connections across the Western Hemisphere, and "From the Americas" serves as a visual testament to these efforts. The stories featured in the video reflect the collective identity of the Americas - one that transcends borders and builds community on the foundation of shared customs, beliefs, and visions for a thriving future.

The 2024 Americas Leadership Luncheon brought together leaders from across sectors to celebrate cultural diversity, creative innovation, and the progress being made towards a more inclusive society. "From the Americas" served as an inspiring centerpiece of the event, reminding attendees of the importance of cross-border relationships and community-driven impact.

From the Americas: Part 2

