Beijing Daxing International Airport reported that its passenger throughput reached 40.01 million as of Sunday, representing a remarkable 28.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This milestone is particularly significant as it marks the first time the airport has surpassed the 40 million passenger mark in a single year since it commenced operations on September 25, 2019. The impressive growth in passenger numbers highlights the airport's expanding role in connecting travelers domestically and internationally, especially as global travel continues to recover from the disruptions caused by the pandemic.



In terms of flight activity, the airport has handled approximately 262,100 flights in 2024, further demonstrating its capacity to accommodate rising demand. By the end of September, Daxing Airport had established a robust network, with 43 domestic and international airlines operating a total of 216 air routes. This extensive network connects 197 destinations, making Daxing an essential hub for both business and leisure travelers. The airport's ability to enhance connectivity reflects its strategic importance in the region and its commitment to providing efficient air travel options.



The continued increase in passenger traffic and flight operations at Daxing Airport underscores its vital role in China's aviation landscape. As travel demand surges, the airport is poised to support economic growth and tourism recovery, positioning itself as a key player in enhancing China's global connectivity. The growth figures not only highlight the airport's operational success but also signal a broader trend of increased mobility and international engagement, which is crucial for fostering relationships between countries in the post-pandemic era.

