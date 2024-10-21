Genpact Introduces Finance Data Hub On Databricks To Transform Financial Data Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-driven solutions enable CFOs and finance teams to access reliable data faster, enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today introduced its new Finance Data Hub, powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This AI-powered solution provides Chief Officers (CFOs) and their teams with quicker access to accurate data, which improves decision-making and boosts operational efficiency.

To learn more about how to leverage the Genpact Finance Data Hub, click here .

"Finance leaders are often limited by fragmented data as they strive to deliver actionable insights," said Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer, Genpact. "Our Finance Data Hub unifies financial information, improving data quality, trust, and auditability, so teams can prioritize strategic decision-making. By collaborating with industry-leading partners, such as Databricks, we can help businesses realize the true value of their data with advanced technologies, deep industry knowledge, and global talent."

Finance Data Hub solves data challenges by consolidating structured and unstructured data, such as contracts across operations, supply chain, financial planning, tax, and treasury into one central platform. This unified platform, built on the Databricks lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open lakehouse architecture provides finance teams with clean, reliable data in near-real-time, enabling advanced analytics and AI-driven insights for faster, more informed decision-making. With robust governance and simplified compliance, the solution enhances productivity and empowers CFOs to adapt swiftly to market changes, while managing spend, cash flow, and profitability.

"As businesses increasingly look

to harness the power of data intelligence, having clean, accurate, and accessible data is crucial

to building AI systems," said Barry Dauber, Vice President of GenAI GTM, Databricks.

"Our partnership with Genpact enables finance professionals to leverage AI and machine learning, optimizing performance, enhancing forecasting, and helping stay compliant with evolving regulations."



With over 20 years of experience, Genpact is a trusted partner for global enterprises, offering end-to-end finance and accounting (F&A) solutions that optimize operations, enhance compliance, and support strategic decision-making. From transactional processing to advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, Genpact helps CFOs and finance teams unlock the full potential of their financial data.

The Finance Data Hub, built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, is the latest example of Genpact's commitment to innovation, helping finance leaders transform their operations and stay ahead in a rapidly changing business environment.

About Genpact

Genpact

(NYSE: G )

is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes

that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate

curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by

our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for

people –

we serve and

transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500,

with our deep business and

industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.



Get to know us at

genpact

and on

LinkedIn ,

X ,

YouTube , and

Facebook .



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

+1 978 905 9582

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED