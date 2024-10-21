SITA Set TO REVOLUTIONIZE Air Niugini's Digital Infrastructure WITH GROUNDBREAKING SITA CONNECT GO SASE SOLUTION ROLLOUT

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The solution will offer secure connectivity for Air Niugini's global workforce

GENEVA – 21 October 2024

– SITA, the leading provider for the and industry, has announced a new partnership with Air Niugini to integrate SITA's recently launched SITA Connect Go Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) into the airline's digital infrastructure. The solution will Air Niugini's six international airport and sales offices to the airline's head office in Moresby and its cloud-hosted applications.

SITA Connect Go is the only integrated networking and security solution designed specifically for the air transport industry, offering secure connectivity for Air Niugini's global workforce, whether stationed in the office or working remotely. The solution will improve productivity, offer enhanced flexibility, and increase the average bandwidth by about forty times, all while mitigating risks associated with traditional internet deployments.

With many other airlines in final discussions to embark on the SITA SASE journey, this partnership marks the first implementation of SITA Connect Go SASE in the APAC region and showcases the solution's value for airlines' international operations. SITA Connect Go aims to help the industry transform its network capabilities to meet evolving bandwidth, resilience, security, and automation needs while remaining cost competitive.

Sumesh Patel, President, SITA APAC, said:“This new partnership with Air Niugini is a big step for us in the region as we look to continue offering solutions that cater to our customers' needs. Our end-to-end secure network solutions are a great way for airlines to stop worrying about their network capabilities and concentrate on other important priorities across their operations. By offering them robust security, increased bandwidth, and a higher flexibility for their staff, we can help them do just that.”

Gary Seddon, CEO of Air Niugini, said: 'Our partnership with SITA to implement the SITA Connect Go SASE platform is a transformative step in our digital evolution. This solution will significantly enhance the connectivity and security of our operations, allowing us to better serve our passengers, improve productivity across our international offices, and future-proof our infrastructure as we continue to expand. We are proud to be the first airline in the APAC region to adopt this cutting-edge technology, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and innovation.'