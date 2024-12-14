Allu Arjun's Fan Attempts Self-Immolation Outside Telangana Jail After Arrest Of Pushpa 2 Actor
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A fan of Allu Arjun made waves on Friday night after attempting suicide outside Chanchalguda Jail while demanding his release. The actor was arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Telangana court this week over the death of a woman during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre.
